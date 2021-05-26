Portuguese Festa Part II: A History Lesson

By Colleen O’Connor

As a trained historian, I am sometimes pushy about the need for every family to collect, retain and write about their own history.

That is the most valuable (real time, real participants) version of history. It is no accident that “Find Your Roots” and “Ancestry.com” are popular. They are also valuable chronicles of the past, taken in the present, and preserved for the future.

The evidence is captured in all the cell phone videos, snapshots, tweets and formal portraits. Historians need these gigabytes, first-hand memories, and old fashioned black and white photos to create an honest narrative.

That is the long way of saying, the photos in my original Festa column (taken by me on the run, with no training on the iPhone) were less than perfect, but valuable just the same.

However, even more valuable and more fascinating are those taken by one of the members of the Portuguese Historical Center, Teri Simas.

The contrasts, alone, are amazing. Beautiful and memorable. Look at them. Read the faces as well as the fabulous gowns.

So, the Festa History lesson is this: There are unique people, images and stories in every snapshot. Collect them all. Cherish them. They are not just Portuguese History, but San Diego history as well.

Remember: Every family has a photograph. And every photograph tells a story.