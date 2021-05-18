Navy Says ‘Build 10,000 Units and High-Rise Business Towers’ at NAVWAR Site – Public Comment Period Begins

On Friday, May 14, the Navy recommended that the NAVWAR site in Old Town be redeveloped with 10,000 high-density residential units and high-rise business towers – and, oh yes, a transit facility.

The Navy’s “preferred alternative” in the draft environmental impact report for the World War II-era bomber plant calls for over 100 buildings, 10,000 residences and 2.5 million square feet of office and retail space. The tallest buildings would be 32 stories high, creating a new skyline in the Midway area over a 30-year development period.

Renderings released by the Navy display different options, but most show a stark over-developed new skyline that would dramatically change the entire area. The Navy stressed that they were “conceptual at this early stage.”

And now, it’s time for the “public comment” period, which runs from May 14 through July 13, 2021.

The Navy said the plan “meets the purpose and need for modernized facilities for NAVWAR, includes efficient access to mass transit for NAVWAR employees and visitors, and provides the most flexibility for future design of development.”

Other alternatives featured lower buildings, less housing and no transit center, despite the proximity of railroad and trolley lines and the airport.

Release of the draft environmental impact report begins a period of public comment through July 13.

The Navy will hold two virtual public meetings to provide information about the plan:

5:30 to 8 p.m. June 8

5:30 to 8 p.m. June 23

Copies of the Draft EIS and selected meeting materials will be on display at:

Mission Hills-Hillcrest/ Knox Library : 215 West Washington St., San Diego

: 215 West Washington St., San Diego Point Loma/Hervey Library : 3701 Voltaire St., San Diego

: 3701 Voltaire St., San Diego San Diego Central Library: 330 Park Blvd., San Diego

Source: Times of San Diego