May 2021 Calendar From the Ocean Beach Green Center

May Events From the Ocean Beach Green Center

All events are online and free unless stated otherwise.

Every Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Climate Mobilization Coalition Zoom Meeting. May 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th. Keep up-to-date on climate issues and Climate Action events. To register email Jon Findley at jon@climatemobsd.org. More info: https://www.facebook.com/SDClimateMobilization/

April 30th Friday 12 am – May 3rd Monday 11:59 pm City Nature Challenge 2021 Event by San Diego Natural History Museum City Nature Challenge 2021 is a worldwide collaboration to document all the species we can find in just four days. #CityNatureChallenge From April 30 – May 3, take photos of nearby nature, both inside and outside your doors. Upload those photos to iNaturalist.org or use your smartphone and the iNaturalist app. No need to know what species you’re photographing, the iNaturalist community will identify them for you–that’s part of the fun. With our changing climate, it is more important than ever to band together and document wildlife. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/746709969381622

May 1st Saturday 12 am – May 15th Saturday 12 am Bike Month Challenge The Bike Month Challenge is fun for all ages and abilities. All month long there will be weekly challenges and chances to win tons of awesome prizes! More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/457606655310408

May 3rd Monday 7:30 pm -8:30 pm Empower Hour Hosted by Sunrise Movement San Diego Every week we come together to take political climate action: Calling/emailing elected officials, leaving public comments, and making our demands heard. This week we have a training on the in & outs of California’s government, the current hot button issues that will impact our climate future & take direct action to have our voices be heard! More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/762242307808550

May 3rd Monday 530 pm Sea Level Rise: Reason and Resilience presented by City Councilmember Joe La Cava On this webinar we will hear Experts from Scripps Institution of Oceanography Center for Climate Change Impacts and Adaptation, University of San Diego: SOLES, and Surfrider Foundation San Diego They will share key information on the science behind sea level rise, local effects, and how we are working to mitigate these impacts. Register at bitly.com/D1sealevel

May 3rd Monday 12 pm Fighting Corporate Power with Deeper Democracy: A Virtual Panel Discussion

Event by Partnership for Working Families In this virtual panel, we’ll discuss how corporations amass political sway and how deeper democracy and participatory processes can build on current organizing practices to center our communities’ needs and build their leadership for the long term. We’ll also cover the Partnership for Working Families’ findings from two new reports: one that details the backroom corporate dealings that keep our communities living on the bare minimum, and another that explores deeper, more inclusive democratic processes to build power in our communities and counter this corporate and white supremacist agenda.More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/753395381966788/

May 4th Tuesday 12 pm Kroc Border – Behind the Headlines: Asylum-Seekers at the Border Event hosted by Joan B. Kroc School of Peace Studies This discussion goes behind the headlines, probing human rights issues that aren’t well captured by superficial debates over whether or not we should declare a “crisis” at the border, or how the present situation reflects on the current president or his predecessor. Speakers working on the frontlines will address humanitarian realities far more complex than simple pro or anti-immigrant positions. More info: https://www.sandiego.edu/events/peace/detail.php?_focus=81141

May 4th Tuesday 6:30 pm East County Virtual Forum 4 Justice Sponsored by the East County Justice Coalition and Justice Overcoming Boundaries, Borderlands for Equity Access to COVID-19 RESOURCES for everyone * Right to quality education for All CHILDREN during and after the pandemic *Make Your Vote Count in 2022! Elections, Redistricting, Voter Participation & Civic Engagement More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1367254896985655

May 4th Tuesday 6 pm – 7:15 pm Reimagining Urban Spaces for How We Want to Live Now Event by SD350 San Diego, like most cities in the US, is dependent on cars for almost all our transit. The result is that the single largest contributor of climate-warming GHG emissions in our region, over half, comes from tailpipes. We simply cannot meet our climate goals without a significant reduction in these emissions. “Reimagining Urban Spaces for How We Want to Live Now” will explore current barriers to mobility options and how we can foster active transportation as a viable alternative to cars. More info: https://sandiego350.org/events/

May 4th Tuesday 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm and May 8th Saturday 10 am – 11:30 am API Community Conversations

Event by San Diego API Coalition and Queer Apimeda Coalition During Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage the San Diego Asian Pacific Islander Coalition will be hosting two virtual API Community Conversations Topics include: – Response Against Anti-API Hate- Civic Engagement & Coalition Building- Economic Empowerment- Leadership Pipeline Development / Education Pipeline- Crisis Response & Health Equity More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/2889691641359061

May 6th Thursday 9 am – 10 am One Planet. One Health: Building Solutions for More Sustainable Local Food Systems Event recommended by Project New Village – San Diego Join Food Tank as it partners with the Danone Institute for its “One Planet. One Health” initiative. The discussion will center around COVID-19’s effect on the food system, and how to build solutions for more sustainable local food systems. The event will feature our Managing Director, N. Dian Moss, as well as other leaders in sustainability, agriculture, and nutrition, and will be moderated by Danielle Nierenberg, President of Food Tank. To register for this free event, visit: https://foodtank.com/news/event/danone_oneplanet_onehealth/ More info: https://www.facebook.com/projectnewvillage/?ref=page_internal

May 7th Friday 7 pm – 8 pm Sierra Club Sierra Talks – Written in the Land: Indigenous Heritage The Imperial Valley and Southern California are a region rich in history. For over 10,000 years, they have been home to a multitude of indigenous groups who called its mountains, deserts, and coastal shores home. Spanning both sides of our modern international border, these people – the Kumeyaay, Cahuilla, Quechan, Cocopah, and Pai Pai (among others) were, and still are, masters of their environments. Still present on their ancestral lands today, the history and heritage of these groups is likewise still present all around us. Their artifacts – tools, artwork, and villages – and stories tell a collective story of adaptation, understanding, and ingenuity in a land of extremes. Theirs is not a dead past but rather a living history, and one whose lessons we may still learn from today. More info: https://act.sierraclub.org/events/details?formcampaignid=7013q000001l7yQAAQ&mapLinkHref=

May 8th Saturday 10 am – 11:30 am Women’s Equality at Home and Abroad Event by League of Women Voters of San Diego and Women’s Museum of California This month League member Anne Hoiberg will update us on the progress of the U.N.’s Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) in achieving women’s equality. The CSW is the principal global intergovernmental body exclusively dedicated to the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women. Anne is a delegate of the local United Nations Association to CSW and is a fierce advocate for women locally and around the world. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/740979840116923

May 8th Saturday 11 am SDUSC Community Conversation: Let’s Map the CAP Event by San Diego Urban Sustainability Coalition Community Welcome to our Community Conversation Launch! Register here: bit.ly/Convo4CAP Our first conversation will center around the City of San Diego’s Climate Action Plan (CAP for short). The City is in the process of updating their CAP, so this is the perfect time to engage on it! Join us in getting our communities involved in learning about the CAP, and how our communities can benefit from this plan! Share this event far and wide. Let’s get to work! More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1368917016805115/

MAY 8th Saturday 8 am – MAY 16th Sunday 5 pm San Diego River Days 2021 Event by San Diego River Park Foundation, County of San Diego Parks and Recreation The San Diego River Park Foundation and our partners have collaborated to put together a list of FUN & FREE activities for individuals, groups, and families. Choose from over 15 interactive activities; including hikes, open houses, volunteer projects, virtual workshops, self-guided activities, and much more! From Julian to Ocean Beach, and everywhere in between, San Diego River Days is your opportunity to get outside and celebrate OUR San Diego River! For more information & to register, visit: www.sdriverdays.org.

May 10th Monday 11 am History of Women’s Suffrage Through Art Part 2: The Intersection of Women’s Rights and Civil Rights Event by Women’s Museum of California and Visions Art Museum Join us for the second part of a 3-part series addressing the historical context of themes in Deeds Not Words, on exhibition at VAM April 17 through July 3. Women’s Museum of California board member Sue Gonda will join in conversation with several of the exhibition’s artists. Part 2 will feature a conversation about African American suffragists including investigative journalist and founder of the NAACP Ida B Wells-Barnett. Dr Gonda will be joined by exhibits artist Arturo Alonso Sandoval, Alice Beasley and Jayne Gaskins. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/504358673907129

May 12th Wednesday 6:30 pm – 8 pm Join us to discuss our May Book Club book “Crusade for Justice-The Autobiography of Ida B. Wells” by one of the founders of the NAACP, Ida B. Wells. Event by NAACP San Diego Branch More info: For the Zoom link, please email bookclub@sandiegonaacp.org. https://www.facebook.com/NAACPSanDiego/photos/a.1627618594146112/2899934260247866/

May 13th Thursday 5:30 pm Immigration Updates Webinar Event by Alliance San Diego We hope you will join us to learn about changes in immigration at a national level and how it affects our communities locally. Register now https://form.123formbuilder.com/5803511/form More info: https://www.facebook.com/AllianceSD/

Also check out these other groups working on this issue:

Border Angels https://www.borderangels.org/

Rapid Response Network https://www.facebook.com/RRNSanDiego/

Jewish Family Services March 3rd event: https://www.jfssd.org/community-conversations/rebuilding-our-immigration-system/

May 13th Thursday 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm Event by I Love A Clean San Diego Cooking Up Change: Zero Waste Cooking Demo with Kitchens for Good Did you know that 40% of the food grown, processed, and transported in the U.S. currently goes to waste? Come hungry to learn about reducing food waste and getting creative in the kitchen. Attendees are encouraged to gather ingredients and cook some delectable cuisine along with Chef Ryan Rizutto, Kitchens for Good Production Chef and Owner of Southside Biscuits. Kitchens for Good is a local, nonprofit organization that works to equip individuals with culinary and hospitality training, as well as to prepare thousands of healthy meals for hungry residents using surplus and cosmetically imperfect produce. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/795125784719147

May 13th Thursday 6 pm Water Issues in San Diego County, Clean Ups, and Advocacy 101 Event by San Diego Coastkeeper San Diego Coastkeeper is the region’s leading clean water “watchdog” organization. This webinar will focus on topics related to pollution, climate change, water supply, and public health. The presentation will conclude with a Q&A and an overview of current opportunities. This webinar is ideally suited for San Diegans interested in learning about clean water issues and getting involved in advocacy. More info: https://www.facebook.com/SanDiegoCoastkeeper

May 16th Sunday 4 pm – 5:30 pm Showing Up for Racial Justice San Diego Meeting What is SURJ San Diego up to? How can white people actively support fights for racial justice here on occupied Kumeyaay/Iipay/Tiipay/Luiseño/Digueño land (the so-called San Diego area) in this moment? Each month, SURJ-SD holds a chapter meeting to connect around our collective vision to transform our community away from prison, police and colonial violence, and to share updates and actions from local partners, coalitions and our chapter’s working groups, followed by a Q&A. See our partners: http://surjsd.org/friends All are welcome, and encouraged to read the SURJ values if it’s your first time: https://www.showingupforracialjustice.org/surj-values.html

More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1021401341720577

May 16th Sunday 2 pm – 4 pm Coronado BLM Caravan Event by Caravan for Justice Meet at Coronado Skate Park 2000 Mullinex Dr, Coronado 92118

We will decorate cars and get set up until 3:00 (SHARP), at which time we will caravan to show our support for #BlackLivesMatter and #StandForAsians! Please use your hazard lights and fill up your gas tank. Honk your horn and make some noise! More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/108746797930067/

May 25th Tuesday 2 pm – 3pm Backyard Chickens “Cluckinar” Event by Solana Center Join us for this webinar where you will learn the basics and many benefits of raising chickens at home. From producing beautiful, high-quality eggs, assisting in keeping waste out of the landfill, to protecting your garden from pests – chickens have a lot to offer! Plus, they are fun pets and are guaranteed to make you smile. Now that’s something to cluck about! More info: https://www.solanacenter.org/civicrm/event/info?reset=1&id=1623

For Black Lives Matter and other communities of concern connections check out our list of social justice groups. Also many environmental groups are now embracing communities of concern, especially Climate groups that work on climate justice. Go to “get involved page” for their links http://www.oceanbeachgreencenter.org/get-involved.html

An excellent source for events and credible information from local and national sources is Peace San Diego at https://www.facebook.com/groups/PeaceSanDiego