San Diego Democratic Party Calls on City to End SeaWorld Fireworks

On Tuesday, April 20, the San Diego County Democratic Party unanimously passed a resolution that calls on the City to end SeaWorld Fireworks.

The resolution calls on the San Diego City Council to take action against the nightly fireworks that SeaWorld blasts off in a public park over Mission Bay, finding that the noise from the explosions “frightens companion animals, terrifies lonely shelter dogs and cats, and wreaks havoc on wildlife, often causing dogs and cats to flee and become lost and injured, and the toxic chemicals released into the air and water poison the environment.”

Through the resolution, the “San Diego Democratic Party calls on the City of San Diego to end this public nuisance occurring at a public park by a private for-profit corporation.”

The resolution was drafted by public interest attorneys, Ocean Beach residents, and Democratic Central Committee members Bryan Pease and Parisa Ijadi-Maghsoodi. The SeaWorld fireworks resolution was also co-sponsored by County Democratic Party Vice Chair and former OBcean Becca Taylor and lifetime member Kathleen Harmon.

It was the 42-member County Democratic Central Committee which took the action.

The Committee also passed a resolution that calls on the County Board of Supervisors to ban “the use of animal torture devices at rodeos, including electric prods, shocking devices, flank or bucking straps, wire tiedowns, sharpened or fixed spurs, and rowels,” which the Los Angeles City Council recently voted unanimously to ban.

“There are rodeo events in the County of San Diego that utilize such torture devices to cause aggressive behavior in defenseless animals solely for human entertainment, causing significant needless suffering and painful injuries to the animal, and it is time for the County to take action on this issue,” according to the resolution.