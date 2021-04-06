Rest In Peace – Dottie Veal

by on April 6, 2021 · 1 comment

in Ocean Beach

This memorial for Dottie Veal appeared in OB Hardware. Photo by Albert C Elliott.

{ 1 comment… read it below or add one }

Judi Curry Judi Curry April 6, 2021 at 12:08 pm

Not the same going into the store and not seeing her. She was the only familiar face, and really knew her stuff. RIP.

Reply

Leave a Comment

Older Article:

Newer Article: