Reader’s Rant: Why Is the Maritime Museum Still Storing Stuff on Public Space?

By Pissed Off

I’ve been pissed off ever since the Maritime Museum has been allowed to continue to store stuff in between Spanish landing and Liberty Station.

They’ve been allowed to do this ever since the San Salvador replica was built and completed about 7 years ago.

They have fencing around their area with tarps that create a blind corner that’s very hazardous to bicyclists. Recently they put up a sign saying that it’s a blind corner but cyclists continue to go on the wrong side.

Why does the city continue to give away our parks at a time when we need more with population growing?

The other day, I witnessed the Harbor Police shaking down somebody with a tent that has been there just under a week who looks like he is newly homeless. The guy has his act totally together and was minding his own business and not creating a mess or anything.

The provided photo shows the juxtaposition of his tent against the background of all the Maritime Museum stuff that’s stored there and it seems kind of ironic.