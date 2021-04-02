New Motto for the Democrats: ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’

By Colleen O’Connor

Just back from Yosemite. The recent heatwave delivered fabulous, gushy waterfalls; even a rainbow to usher in spring.

The heat wave greatly accelerated the volume of the snowmelt. This may be a harbinger of a drought or a glimpse of a beautiful spring.

However, the lingering damage from the fires of two years ago, not only contrasts the beauty of the falls, but mirrors the lingering political damage accumulated over the last 4 years.

The photographs say it all; as is often the case. One photo of the waterfalls in powerful form. Think the powerful, positive jobs report, the passage of the COVID/ stimulus bill, and a possible “green-centered” infrastructure bill. A Rainbow to cheer about.

The other, the massive damage done by the fires of just a few years ago and the near impossibility of full forest re-growth anytime soon.

Still, perhaps it is all in how you look at it. “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” or “The Hunger Games.”

Happy Spring, Happy Easter.