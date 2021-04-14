Have You Signed the Recall Jen Petition Yet?

Have You Signed the Recall Jen Petition Yet?

You can download and print the petition from your computer!

Please Read before Downloading

The instructions are as important as the petition. Please watch the video or read them so that your petition counts.

PLEASE FOLLOW THE DIRECTIONS CAREFULLY.

MORE INFO HERE

Sign the Petition

There are 3 ways to turn it in.

Someone can pick it up. – Fill out this Google Form.

You can drop it off. – Contact team@recallien.com

You can mail it to:

Recall Jen

864 Grand Ave PMB 295 San Diego, CA 92109

DONATE

We have 8 weeks left. The cutoff is the first week of June.

Please do everything possible to collect as many signatures you can.

We are fired up to bring much needed change, but it’s going to take a lot of hard work — and well need all the help we can get.

Sign up – Volunteer – Donate

Please share with family, friends and neighbors.

With gratitude,

Movement to Recall Jennifer Campbell

www.recallien.com