Have You Signed the Recall Jen Petition Yet?
You can download and print the petition from your computer!
Please Read before Downloading
The instructions are as important as the petition. Please watch the video or read them so that your petition counts.
PLEASE FOLLOW THE DIRECTIONS CAREFULLY.
Sign the Petition
There are 3 ways to turn it in.
Someone can pick it up. – Fill out this Google Form.
You can drop it off. – Contact team@recallien.com
You can mail it to:
Recall Jen
864 Grand Ave PMB 295 San Diego, CA 92109
We have 8 weeks left. The cutoff is the first week of June.
Please do everything possible to collect as many signatures you can.
We are fired up to bring much needed change, but it’s going to take a lot of hard work — and well need all the help we can get.
Please share with family, friends and neighbors.
With gratitude,
Movement to Recall Jennifer Campbell
www.recallien.com
Just a reminder: only District 2 voters.
Campbell says this is a sham. The same republicans that are against Gov. Newsom are against her. I just want her to know that I am as far left from a republican as you can get. I have called her office many times and either received no response; promises that never materialized, etc. Her focus seems to be on just what the republicans want. So let it be said – I AM NOT A REPUBLICAN – AND I AM TOTALLY AGAINST HER STAYING IN OFFICE.