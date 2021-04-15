Dave Martin – Giant of the OB Village – Passes

Winston David Martin died Friday, April 9, 2021, after a valiant fight against cancer. He is survived by a village comprised of his loving wife, family, friends, and the community that he cared so much for.

David participated in too many projects, both large and small to mention, but he regretted greatly his inability to shepherd one of his most personally meaningful projects to fruition. The Ocean Beach Veterans Memorial.

We, his village, request that in lieu of flowers, tax exempt donations be sent to:

The Dave Martin Memorial Fund: OB Veterans Plaza

C/O The Peninsula Alliance

PO Box 60534

San Diego, CA 92166

83-1000688

nonprofit 501c3

A private memorial will be held as Covid restrictions allow.

Read more: San Diego Community News Group – Obituary David Martin long time advocate of Ocean Beach Veterans Memorial