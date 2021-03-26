Public Comments on ‘Central Mobility Hub’ of San Diego Airport Due Friday, March 26

Comments on the Central Mobility Hub concepts for the San Diego International Airport are due today, Friday, March 26!

The public’s input is essential – especially from residents who live near the San Diego airport and plan on using transit – as SANDAG and CalTrans consider potential locations, services, and features for the Central Mobility Hub.

Please visit their virtual engagement site to review the Central Mobility Hub concepts and provide feedback by today, Friday, March 26.

The concepts were presented at a recent virtual public workshop, which took place on March 11, 2021. In case you missed it, a recording of the workshop also is available on their virtual engagement site.