‘Day of Absence,’ a Drama I Can’t Wait to See

by Ernie McCray

I just had

one of the nicest experiences

of my lifetime

via a dramatic piece,

“Day of Absence,”

a Douglas Turner Ward

masterpiece

of a play

on Zoom,

each actor

sitting

at their own place

in a room

facing a Mac

or a PC,

scrolling scripts

on a split screen

against a green screen,

performing in a

reverse minstrel show

with some parts,

as with the role I portray,

“Luke,”

played in white face

like Al Jolson

in black face

in Vaudeville

decades ago,

the gist of the show:

White townsfolk

gone batty one day

with no

Black folks

anywhere to be seen

that day,

the playwright placing

status quos

under a microscope

as when the curtain falls

to a slow fade,

we as a society,

have to question

whether some of our ways

can be swayed

down loving paths

not traversed

in many ways

and I can’t wait

to see

what magic

we might

have weaved

in our betrayal

of this

soul searching piece.

But I know,

It’s going to be

something to see

because it was a pleasant

undertaking

steeped in

love fun and history –

in honor of a month

dedicated to

Black History.