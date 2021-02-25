‘Day of Absence,’ a Drama I Can’t Wait to See

by Ernie McCray
I just had
one of the nicest experiences
of my lifetime
via a dramatic piece,
“Day of Absence,”
a Douglas Turner Ward
masterpiece
of a play
on Zoom,
each actor
sitting
at their own place
in a room
facing a Mac
or a PC,
scrolling scripts
on a split screen
against a green screen,
performing in a
reverse minstrel show
with some parts,
as with the role I portray,
“Luke,”
played in white face
like Al Jolson
in black face
in Vaudeville
decades ago,
the gist of the show:
White townsfolk
gone batty one day
with no
Black folks
anywhere to be seen
that day,
the playwright placing
status quos
under a microscope
as when the curtain falls
to a slow fade,
we as a society,
have to question
whether some of our ways
can be swayed
down loving paths
not traversed
in many ways
and I can’t wait
to see
what magic
we might
have weaved
in our betrayal
of this
soul searching piece.
But I know,
It’s going to be
something to see
because it was a pleasant
undertaking
steeped in
love fun and history –
in honor of a month
dedicated to
Black History.
