Woman Fighting for Her Life After Scooter Crash in Ocean Beach

An unidentified woman is fighting for her life after she was thrown from an electric scooter after it struck a crack in the road in Ocean Beach.

The 27-year-old woman was riding a Bird scooter Sunday afternoon, Jan. 17, on Cape May Avenue heading west towards the beach when the scooter hit a crack in the sidewalk. She was launched over the handlebars and head-first onto the pavement, SDPD said.

Medics transported her to the hospital, where she has remained with life-threatening injuries, including a brain bleed and a fractured skull. It is not known whether she was wearing a helmet.

SDPD’s Traffic division is investigating the incident.

At least two people have died and several others have been injured from crashes on dockless scooters in San Diego, which gained widespread popularity 2018 and forced the San Diego City Council to find ways to regulate their use.

California legislators – including our then Sacramento-housed Mayor Gloria – did away with the helmet requirement for electric scooters as soon as they became popular.

It is also unclear how the rider hit a “crack in the sidewalk,” – was she riding on the sidewalk?

Anyone with information about this accident was asked to call San Diego police at 619-531-2000. Tipsters can also Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

