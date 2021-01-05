OB Planning Board to Prep for Annual Election – Now Is a Good Time for OBceans to Think About Running for All-Volunteer Board

Board Holds Its Monthly Meeting on Wed., Jan. 6

The Ocean Beach Planning Board will hold its first monthly meeting of the new year on Wednesday, January 6. It will be held virtually via Cisco WebEx – and you can register for the meeting (see below).

The main item on the short agenda is the formation of an election committee to oversee the annual community election to the Board in March. Every year in March, about half the Board seats are open for election. And it’s quite an honor – and responsibility – to sit on the Board and represent your district.

In fact, now is a good time to think about running for the Board. You don’t have to be an engineer, a social scientist, or planner, you just have to be interested in your OB community, its history, and concerned for its future.

Here are some of the Board Member and Candidate Eligibility requirements & Instructions (you can go to the OB Planning Board website for more info, updates and instructions here) and download Candidate Application and Signature Sheets. From their website:

Board Member and Candidate Eligibility

All persons who meet the eligibility criteria below may apply for a seat on the Board. It is not necessary to be a registered voter with the state or county government.

Candidates must first demonstrate that they are 18 years of age and meet one of the following conditions within the OB Community Plan Area for more than 30 days:

Resident: Residing and maintaining a physical address in the OB Community Area for 30 days or more

Residing and maintaining a physical address in the OB Community Area for 30 days or more Property Owner : Owning property

: Owning property Business Owner/Licensee: Owning/operating a business with a physical address/location

In addition, eligible candidates must:

For election seats candidate must gather at least 20 signatures from the district in which they are seeking a seat (District 1-7).

Candidates seeking an At-Large seat may solicit 20 signatures from ANY of the 7 districts.

Signatures must be from district residents, property owners, or business owners/licensees.

Have documented attendance at one of the Board’s last 12 meetings PRIOR to the election.

Note: Any current member who has been appointed to a seat within the year but is running for re-election does not need to obtain new signatures. Previously obtained signatures will be counted toward the election requirement.

Filling Vacancies:

Obtaining at least 10 signatures from the district in which you are seeking a seat.

Have documented attendance at one of the Board’s last 12 meetings PRIOR to the election.

Present yourself to the Board at a regularly scheduled Board meeting.

Go here to register for Wednesday’s meeting.

Here is the official agenda: