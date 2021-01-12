OB Pier Damaged for Third Time in 5 Years

For the fourth time over the last 5 years, the OB Pier has been damaged by big waves.

High surf and a high tide combined on Monday, Jan. 11, to raise the 10- 12-foot waves up enough to skin at least 100 feet of railing boards off the south side of the pier, a witness told NBC 7.

The Pier was damaged in 2016 2018, and in 2019. Lifeguards stated in a tweet that they anticipate the pier will remained closed until Tuesday, the 11th.

“Hammered, hammered! Boards everywhwere,” San Diego resident Jim Grant said. “Big sections of railing — looks like easily half of what they repaired is coming off again,” Grant said.

Grant was referring to the repairs San Diego Parks & Rec had to make in the spring of 2019 after waves slammed into the pier. The pier underwent about $309,000 of repairs and upgrades after high surf from a winter storm in mid-January ripped off a portion of the railing, forcing an extended closure of the nearly 2,000-foot-long pier.