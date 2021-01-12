Info on the Recall of Jen Campbell

By Judi Curry

Until now, I didn’t know what was really happening with the recall of Councilmember Jennifer Campbell. I got a phone call from Bridger Langfur who kindly filled me in. Here’s what I learned.

The core of the movement is a large group of District 2 community members who, having witnessed Jennifer Campbell’s “governing style” over the last two years, now agree that her removal from office is the only way forward.

Campbell’s tenure has been characterized by reversals of promises she made during her campaign. Two notable examples are short term vacation rentals and the preservation of the 30 foot Coastal Height Limit Law.

During her campaign, she vowed to advocate for enforcement of the existing municipal code ordinances which prohibit short term rentals in residential zones. She’s now pushing an ordinance that not only would legalize short term rentals, but also earmarks thousands of San Diego housing units to be used as tourist lodging, in perpetuity, by billion dollar multinational corporations such as Airbnb and Expedia.

She also aggressively campaigned, along with conservative Councilmember Chris Cate, for the complete elimination of the height limit in the Midway District — Measure E. It passed without the support of residents in Campbell’s district, who voted overwhelmingly against it.

Moreover, Campbell has chosen not to seek input from the community — not from planning groups, town councils or groups like Save San Diego Neighborhoods claiming they are hostile to her personally, impede progress and she “knows what she’s doing” and doesn’t want or need their advice.

Additionally, Campbell has sided with SDG&E in the debate over whether the City should create a truly public utility owned and operated by the City and residents of San Diego, which would reduce both residents’ energy costs and carbon emissions.

She has also failed to engage with the community and her constituents (and failed to pursue solutions) on the issues of housing, climate change and racial justice — all issues she claimed she was knowledgeable about, felt strongly about and would lead on, when she was running for office.

“Community engagement and input from residents” was one of the principle talking points of Campbell’s run for City Council. Her complete failure in this regard, her abandonment of the community, now drives the recall movement.

Expect the Notice of Intent to Circulate the Recall Petition to be published in the next week or so. This is the first step and starts the 120 day clock running. The Petition itself will begin to be circulated 21 days later, around the second week of February.

Although the required number is closer to 15,000, approximately 20,000 signatures from residents and registered voters of District 2 will be collected — “gathered”, to avoid problems like duplication or legibility.

The Movement to Recall Jen, as it is being called, is now engaged in enlisting volunteers to be the “boots on the ground” in the collection of signatures and community outreach representatives. It is also now actively seeking donations, having filed with the Secretary of State forming the Committee to Recall Jennifer Campbell, last week.

Learn more at www.recalljen.com.

To volunteer – email here: team@recalljen.com

To donate: https://www.efundraisingconnections.com/c/RecallCampbell/recallcampbell/.