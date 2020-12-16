This Man Is ‘For the Birds’

Diego Marquez

“The Marketplace”

By Judi Curry

Several years ago, my daughter bought me a very pretty, glass bird bath to attract more birds into my back yard.

For months I loved watching the birds come and drink from the bowl or take a bath when the weather was warmer.

And then, one day, a “murder” of Crows landed on the glass bowl and quickly toppled it. And from that day on I have been searching for another bird bath.

I found that many of them were built very flimsily; and knowing that not only do I have crows that have heard that the water is good at the “Curry Household” I have been providing several different hawks with the same good water so it is imperative that the bird bath be strong enough to handle several large birds at one time.

And you know what I found out? They are not cheap! I found several bird baths that ran over $200! I love watching the antics of the feathered creatures, but I could not justify $200 to watch them.

I went to “Next Door” and asked if anyone had any suggestions as to where to purchase a new one, but I did not receive any response.

But one day, out of nowhere, I came across “Diego Marquez.” I was checking the “Marketplace” on Face Book and there he was. I was absolutely thrilled and contacted him immediately.

I found out that he was a native San Diegan; twenty-six years old; graduated from Grossmont High School and went into the Navy for the next 5 years.

His family – uncles, cousins, etc., own a pottery company in Tecate. After finishing up his “day job” as a remodeler of kitchen and baths, Diego actually drives down to Tecate to make the bird baths – Terra Cotta pots, figurines, etc. And, although he doesn’t live in Ocean Beach, he spends a great deal of time here delivering the beautiful hand-made items.

I was amazed at the reasonable prices for the pottery – $40-50 for the birdbaths, and if you buy more than one there is a nice discount. The pots are around $30-50 and the discount applies there also. And to think that delivery is available just blew me away.

I purchased a black bird bath; an astounding turquoise blue bath, and a Terra Cotta pot that I will use to plant another Mango tree this year. If that isn’t enough – I also purchased a bird bath for a friend as a Christmas Gift! All of this for under $100!!!

And a funny thing happened when I filled up the turquoise bath this morning. It was as if the birds were waiting for me because I had no sooner stepped out of their sight when 4 little wrens splashed down in the water for a drink and bath.

With as much wild life as we have in the Ocean Beach/ Point Loma area, the fact that a reasonable way of “watering” them is available is very satisfying. And to think that this twenty-six year old is so ambitious makes me renew my faith in the millennial’s of today.