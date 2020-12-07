‘Stop Councilmember Campbell from Being Council President – Help Elect Monica Montgomery Steppe’

The group Save San Diego Neighborhoods is making a big push this week to “stop Councilmember Campbell” from being elected by the new City Council as Council President, and instead help elect Councilmember Monica Montgomery Steppe.

Here is what they say:

This Thursday morning, December 10th, the following newly elected City Councilmembers will be inaugurated.

Marni von Wilpert (D5)

Stephen Whitburn (D3)

Raul Campillo (D7)

Joe LaCava (D1)

Sean Elo-Rivera (D9)

They will join the following returning Councilmembers.

Monica Montgomery Steppe (D4)

Vivian Moreno (D8)

Chris Cate (D6)

Jennifer Campbell (D2)

At 2pm, that same afternoon, the newly composed City Council will meet and vote to select a Council President.

Councilmembers Monica Montgomery Steppe and, shockingly, Councilmember Jen Campbell are vying for the position.

The duties and responsibilities of the Council President are NOT simply ministerial. The Council President manages the docket – including choosing which items will be placed on the consent calendar or referred to committee. In essence, the Council President controls what items the Council will hear and when.

As you know, the recall campaign of Jennifer Campbell is in process. The Notice of Recall and Petition will be published and served in early January, if not sooner.

Yet, in the face of overwhelming opposition from her constituents and the pending recall, Jennifer Campbell has the hubris to think she should be Council President.

Her constituents know she lacks the integrity, experience, knowledge and temperament even to be a Councilmember – much less Council President.

Please contact all City Councilmembers – incoming as well, and urge them to vote for Councilmember Monica Montgomery Steppe.

And, if you can, please participate in Public Comment at the Council hearings on both Tuesday and Thursday. Tell Councilmembers, Campbell is bad for District 2 and will be bad for the entire City. Ask them to please, do not make her Council President.

Below are links to hearing agenda, public comment instructions and Councilmember contact information. Please also contact incoming Councilmembers through social media and/or their campaign websites and telephone numbers.

City Councilmembers | City Council | City of San Diego Official Website

View Meeting – OnBase Agenda Online (sandiego.gov) – Tuesday

View Meeting – OnBase Agenda Online (sandiego.gov) – Thursday

“Public Comment Instructions”

We are are all San Diegans and we are all in this together.

Save San Diego Neighborhoods Team