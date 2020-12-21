Little Chef Restaurant in Ocean Beach

Restaurant Review

Little Chef Restaurant

4910 Newport Avenue

Ocean Beach, CA 92107

619-222-6627

By Judi Curry

This is my third review of the various Chinese restaurants in the Ocean Beach – Point Loma area. I used to go to the Little Chef all the time and I was curious to see if there were any changes since the last time I was here – over 5 years ago. But before I get into the review itself I found out a few things I want to share with you.

It was too early to call in my order to Grubhub so I decided to go through the menu and have everything written down as to what I wanted to order. I also had down the prices on my list, so I didn’t go over the amount I had allocated for this meal. Imagine my surprise when I finally placed the order to find out that everything was more expensive than the menu listed. And if that wasn’t enough – I had originally wanted to order the “vegetarian lo-mein” because that was something I had always had in the past – it was not even on the Grubhub menu. It was on the Little Chef menu – but was “not available for takeout.”

There were also two items that I could “purchase” that I have never seen on a take-out menu before – one was a fortune cookie for 15 cents; the other was “crunch” – wonton skins for 50 each. Since I was going to order soup, I thought I had better order two packages of “crunch” and I had to have a fortune cookie to compare with the other two restaurants I reviewed earlier this month.

I ended up ordering the Won ton soup, which was listed on the Little Chef menu as $6.45 but was, in fact, billed at $7.35; the Fresh Vegetable soup – listed as $5.95 but billed at $7.50; an order of the BBQ Pork Appetizer was listed as $6.50 but billed at $6.95 and the two “crunch” and 1 Fortune Cookie. The total bill was $33! There were several charges that I was not sure about – two “service charges”, for example. But on with the review.

The first soup I tried was the won ton. It was probably the best of the three won ton soups I had had in the past few weeks. Besides the wontons, there were also dumplings. The soup was tasty; the veggies not overcooked, and I finished half of it.

Now here’s the kicker. I then opened the “vegetable soup,” and it looked and tasted just like the Wonton soup but without the wontons. (And it was more expensive!) Was it the same broth and the wontons were added to the vegetable soup? I would be hard pressed to say any different. The flavor was almost identical – I say “almost” because certainly the wonton and dumplings would make a slight change in the taste. But all of the ingredients seemed to be the same, and, quite honestly, I am just not sure. If I could only order the soups, I would certainly order the wonton and not the vegetable.

The BBQ Pork was soft and tasty. Flavors blended in well. It was a nice addition to the soups.

A word about the extra “crunch” that I paid 50 cents each for – I received 4 packets of crunch. Apparently the crunch do come with the soup and it was unnecessary to purchase extras. And the fortune cookie that I also paid extra for – it too wasn’t necessary because there were a total of 4 fortune cookies in the package. I wish that had been made clear when I placed my order, but not only did it not say that the soups came with them, it did not even list the ingredients of the soups and/or BBQ pork.

The first fortune cookie that I opened had the following message; “you will be recognized and honored as a community leader.” With that as a fortune I didn’t think it was necessary to open the others quite yet!

All in all, the order I received from the Little Chef was good. The only complaint that I have is the confusion over the two soups – were they, or were they not, the same soup just with added wontons. Would I go back? Yes I would. Would I have the order delivered again? Probably not. I think I would pick the order up and save a few dollars.

At this time I am pretty “souped” out – and there are some Thai restaurants I will be trying shortly. Happy Holidays to you. Wear your mask and be safe.