Jen Campbell Is Looking for Feedback on District 2 Priorities

A friendly reader wrote us and suggested the OB Rag offer this post as one way for input to our council member, Jen Campbell.

Campbell’s office just recently emailed constituents looking for feedback for District 2 budget priorities.

Here is the link to the Campbell survey.

Our friend suggests comments include a continued emphasis on expanding the OB Library, dealing sympathetically and effectively with our homeless neighbors, and communicating better with constituents. Other ideas include moving ahead on the new OB Lifeguard station … and …

What are your suggestions and insights?