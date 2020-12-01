December 2020 Events from the Ocean Beach Green Center

December Events All events are online and free unless stated otherwise.

Every Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Climate Mobilization Coalition Zoom Meeting. December 5th, 12th, 19th, and 26th. Keep up-to-date on climate issues and Climate Action events. To register email Jon Findley at jon@climatemobsd.org. More info: https://www.facebook.com/SDClimateMobilization

Mondays and Saturdays 9:30 pm – 12:30 pm Volunteering at Wild Willow Farm is back with covid-19 safety guidelines. Wild Willow Farm & Education Center is a five-acre working farm. It is nestled along the banks of the scenic Tijuana River and borders the river’s beautiful estuary nature preserve. Having opened our fields on the Summer Solstice of 2010 with San Diego Roots Sustainable Food Project, Wild Willow Farm has grown into a vibrant working farm. Rooted in a grassroots movement to educate, cultivate and empower sustainable food communities in San Diego, the farm outgrew its capacity to sustainably serve our community. In September 2019, Wild Willow Farm became a program of the Resource Conservation District of Greater San Diego County. Under the RCD, Wild Willow Farm is supported by a team that strengthens our ability to educate the next generation of farmers, consumers and environmental stewards. More info: https://www.wildwillowfarm.org/volunteer

Help support the TKF – Tariq Khamisa Foundation as they celebrate 25 years TKF is a San Diego based Non-Profit Organization with a mission to educate and inspire children in the restorative principles of accountability, compassion, forgiveness, peacemaking and support for safer schools and communities. (This organization is truly an example of love and forgiveness. Check out their story). More info: https://www.facebook.com/tariqkhamisafoundation

December 1st Tuesday 6 pm The California Innocence Project Virtual XONR8 Gala Registration is free but each donation goes directly toward services for our clients. We hope you can join us for an unforgettable evening and give the gift of freedom. The California Innocence Project is a law school clinic, founded in 1999 at California Western School of Law, dedicated to freeing the innocent, training law students, and changing laws and policies in the state of California. The California Innocence Project has freed many innocent people from prison, trained hundreds of outstanding law students who have gone on to become excellent attorneys, and changed multiple California laws to improve the justice system. More info: https://californiainnocenceproject.org/

December 1st Tuesday 7 pm Invisible to Invincible: Homeless Youth Success Stories sponsor Doors of Change Once homeless and in need, these young people are now a doctor, lawyer, engineer, nurse, and law student. Meet them via ZOOM and hear their real-life stories of triumph at a free virtual symposium on youth homelessness.To Register or Become a Sponsor: https://rfr.bz/f1e4ku2 More info: https://www.facebook.com/DoorsofChange/

December 2nd Wednesday 12 pm – 1 pm Recycling Organics into Resources hosted by Solana Center Topics covered: What is an Anaerobic Digester, Why it is a big step towards local sustainability, What you can send to the new facility and How will the material be collected. More info: https://www.solanacenter.org/civicrm/event/info%3Freset%3D1%26id%3D1544

December 3rd Thursday ReGenerative Community Development (Mastermind) hosted by Local Earth We invite you to join us for our monthly ReGenerative Community Development Mastermind! This is an opportunity for anyone with an interest in ecovillage development, community building and environmental stewardship to come together; share our collective wisdom and co-create regenerative solutions for the planet! More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/827600471400891

December 3rd Thursday 10 am – 12 pm An Industry Movement to create positive impacts to the health and wellness of our population and our planet hosted by SD Green Building Council Join us for this inspiring call to action, discussing the importance of a healthy materials economy in our industry. Featuring expert speakers. FREE to members, Non Members $15 More info: https://bit.ly/32DsGWS

December 3rd Thursday 6:30 pm – 8 pm Intro to Building Electrification Webinar hosted by SanDiego350 Building electrification, which refers to using electrical power as the sole energy source of a building rather than a mix of electricity and gas, is key to moving towards the City’s clean energy goals. Join us at this event to learn more about building electrification, hear about cities that have achieved building electrification, and explore how to take action in San Diego. More info: https://sandiego350.org/blog/event/13647/?instance_id=4396

December 3rd. Thursday at 6 pm – 7 pm The Story of Plastic – Film Screening and Panel Hosted by Oceana in Southern California and Daniela Loera This event is hosted by the Environmental Stewards Association from California State University San Marcos. They have partnered with Oceana in to host a screening of the film, “The Story of Plastic”. A link to the movie will be provided a week in advance for people to watch it at their own convenience. Then a panel will come together on December 3rd, at 6 p.m. to discuss the movie. More info and to register: https://www.facebook.com/events/827418131406048

December 4th Friday 9 am – 1 pm Fifth Annual Community Choice Energy Forum hosted by Climate Action Campaign and City of San Diego Community Choice Energy is coming to San Diego! Elected officials, industry leaders, and key decision-makers will join us virtually to discuss and shape our region’s clean energy future. Join California Energy Commission Chair David Hochschild, California Independent System Operator (CAISO) Chair Angelina Galiteva, CalCCA Executive Director Beth Vaughan and more! $75 -$125 More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/988472194980668

December 4th Friday 12:15 pm Race, Ethnicity, and Politics Speaker Series: Performance of Power: Putting the Black Lives Matter Movement in Context Dr. Alvin Tillery, Jr. The Department of Political Science and International Relations, would like to invite you to participate in the 2020-2021 USD Race, Ethnicity, and Politics Speaker Series. This is the inaugural year of the series as it aims to examine the power of race and ethnicity to shape society and politics at the local level, at the international level, and comparatively. More info: https://www.sandiego.edu/events/detail.php?_focus=78754

December 4th Friday 4 pm – 6 pm First Friday meetings Green New Deal at UCSD Join the Green New Deal at UCSD movement to discuss ongoing campaigns to push UCSD to address the climate crisis. Our movement calls on the UCSD administration to commit to: 1. teaching all students about climate change and climate justice 2. specifying and meeting decarbonization goals by 2025 3. ending all financial ties with the fossil fuel industry 4. building a UC-wide Green New Deal. Despite the COVID-19 crisis, the Green New Deal has tons of amazing updates from existing campaigns on our progress in getting the UC San Diego leadership to meet our goals. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/709096656605537/

December 4th Friday 7 pm- 8 pm Sierra Talks Online – How Nature Lovers Survive COVID on Mt. Whoville Kati and Ernie transformed their 1.5-acre parcel into a nature sanctuary. They have provided water, planted bird, butterfly and wildlife friendly plants that interface with the native chaparral environment. This allows the native neighbors to feel right at home and as a result they see daily visits from hummingbirds, roadrunners, snakes, coyotes, possums, quail, butterflies and an endless parade of bugs of all sorts. The presenter, Ernie Cowan is a noted photographer, lecturer, instructor and author. He began his photography career as a journalist, For six years he wrote the monthly” Backyard Bird-watching” column for the San Diego Union-Tribune and currently writes a twice-monthly “Nature and Outdoors” column for the paper. More info: https://act.sierraclub.org/events/details?formcampaignid=7013q0000020WDeAAM&mapLinkHref=

December 5th Saturday 1 pm -5 pm United We Move – December Conference – CCL’s Plan for 2021 Hosted by Citizens Climate Lobby The 2020 elections will shape our political strategy. The will to solve climate change is growing. 2021 could present historic opportunities for climate solutions, and CCL is preparing to move forward. At this conference, we’ll take a look at the road ahead. John Wood, Jr., Hahrie Han, and Shi-Ling Hsu will discuss what the 2020 Presidential and Congressional election results mean for climate policy in 2021. And CCL’s Dr. Danny Richter will share key elements of CCL’s 2021 strategy based on the election. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/662448638036100

December 5th Saturday 2 pm – 3 pm Backyard Composting Basics Webinar Solana Center and the City of San Diego. In this webinar you will learn the basics of backyard composting. Using trial-tested advice and demonstrations, our experienced educators will teach you all you need to know to get started with a bin that fits your needs and lifestyle. More info: https://www.solanacenter.org/civicrm/event/info?reset=1&id=1513

December 5th Saturday 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm Freedom & Justice Campaign: SB 1437 & The Fight to Get Free from Mass Incarceration Hosted by Asian Solidarity Collective and Pillars of the Community San Diego The Freedom and Justice (F&J) campaign is a solidarity collaborative effort organized by Pillars of the Community and Asian Solidarity Collective working alongside people currently and/or formerly incarcerated. Freedom & Justice seeks to challenge the stall tactics by San Diego’s District Attorney and judges regarding Senate Bill 1437, which limits felony murder prosecutions to those who intended to kill or had a direct or major role in a murder as opposed to the previous law that was outdated and tremendously impacted Black, Brown, Indigenous and people of color communities (BIPOC). Many BIPOC peoples have been unjustly convicted of murder and are eligible to get their cases reviewed under SB1437. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/368514814413669

December 6th Sunday 7 pm 2020 Annual Membership Meeting of the Peace Resource Center of San Diego ” Our Peace Plan: Past, Present & Future. Reconnect, reflect on 2020 & plan for 2021″ More info: http://www.prcsd.org/the-2020-prc-annual-membership-meeting/

December 6th Sunday + Rot On Sundays! Hosted by Food2Soil Composting Collective Free foodscrap dropoff every Sunday at San Carlos Community Garden Project from 9:30-10:30am. Open to all San Diegans! Food2Soil also has other areas for dropoff for a fee. More info:

https://www.facebook.com/events/655747671830499/

December 8th Tuesday 7 pm The Oaks of San Diego County Hosted by California Native Plant Society – San Diego Chapter Speaker Fred Roberts, CNPS-San Diego Rare Plant Botanist and author of Illustrated Guide to the Oaks of the Southern Californian Floristic Province (1995) and co-author go Wildflowers of Orange County and the Santa Ana Mountains. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/724403005148515

December 8th Tuesday to December 10th March to Otay to camp out against ICE! As we move towards total abolition it becomes more and more imperative that we take direct action! Many across the entire U.S. call for an end to ICE and the institution that has murdered, mutilated, and imprisoned immigrants who hail from all over Central and South America. This is not only a very long march and camp out it is also a place for the community to bring art, music, poetry, love, and unity. For any questions or concerns please feel free to email abolishiceclosethecamps@gmail.com. An important note: You can join this event at whatever time works for you! We will have cars available for those who are disabled or need breaks. We also do advise getting a COVID test done prior and we will be taking temperatures as well as masks are mandatory! More info: https://linktr.ee/occupyice https://www.instagram.com/sdprotest/

December 9th, Wednesday 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm Vermicomposting Basics Webinar – Solana Center and the City of San Diego In this webinar you will learn the basics of vermicomposting (worm composting). Using trial-tested advice and demonstrations, our experienced educators will teach you all you need to know to get started with a bin that fits your needs and lifestyle. More info: https://www.solanacenter.org/civicrm/event/info?reset=1&id=1515

December 9th Wednesday 7 pm Speaker Series: Monika Wieland Sheilds “Endangered Orcas: The Story of the Southern Residents”

Hosted by American Cetacean Society – San Diego Chapter Monika Wieland Sheilds is the co-founder and director of the non-profit Orca Behavior Institute. The critically endangered Southern Resident killer whales are the most watched and studied whales in the world, yet they struggle for survival in the waters of Washington State and British Columbia. These urban orcas, a Pacific Northwest icon, are at the center of human politics as we attempt to learn from the past and find a sustainable future. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1145176802619744

December 10th Thursday 6 pm – 7 pm Voices of Our City Choir ‘VOICES OF LIGHT’ special virtual holiday event. You can help us celebrate our choir members and raise much needed funds to continue our organizations work in San Diego. We’ll be joined virtually by special guests and others, all for the hope of raising $50,000 to help support our choir members and the programs we’ve built into 2021, and beyond. More info: https://www.voicesofourcity.org/?fbclid=IwAR0SZLBXIWPc81TpxwHq1Orib6r-NddawIn-Kd00L9sXwoZyYlZ99GFKHOI

December 10th Thursday Bicycling as a Solution to the Climate Crisis hosted by San Diego Climate Hub You’re invited to the San Diego Climate Hub quarterly event! Join us for an interactive discussion about bicycling as a solution to the climate crisis. There will also be an opportunity to meet other local climate activists during a Zoom breakout session. The main presentation and Q&A will be moderated by Denice Williams with Black Girls Do Bike San Diego. Presentations will be given by representatives from the following nonprofit organizations: Bike San Diego, Climate Action Campaign, SanDiego350, Sierra Club San Diego More info: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMrf-yrqzgtGtWLQPa2zaud8z3O_fTqOJdk

December 10th Thursday 5 pm – 7 pm San Diego Green Building Council 2020 Sustainability Awards and Winter Celebration Join us to close out our 15th year with fellow community members! We’re taking a look at moments to celebrate in our local green building community by announcing winners of this year’s Sustainability Awards along with other important SDGBC announcements. Free members. $10 Non-members. More info: https://www.sd-gbc.org/2020_sustainability_awards_winter_celebration?fbclid=IwAR1-FEEQvNf_QTVR2EQ8S1nbycl5H73BAsBUBmmo6MLM-cTObRTmHAi-_-Y

December 11th 6:30 pm ASC Portal To Liberation: Building Poetic Possibilities, A Virtual Open Mic Night recommended by Showing up for Racial Justice SURJ is a national network of groups and individuals organizing white people for racial justice. We work to connect people across the country while supporting and collaborating with local and national racial justice organizing efforts. More info: https://www.facebook.com/surjsandiego https://www.facebook.com/events/209900647316205/

December 12th Saturday 4 pm 6 pm Party for the Planet hosted by SD350 We’ll be enjoying an Under the Sea theme with prizes and games as we celebrate our volunteers and supporters. There will be a prize for best dressed so make sure to look up sustainable costumes on Pinterest. Get ready for bingo, trivia, dancing and more. It’ll be a whale of a time! More info: https://sandiego350.org/blog/event/civi_event_1145/?instance_id=4359

December 12th Saturday 10 am – 11 am Celebrate Sustainably: Gifts & Glitz Hosted by I Love A Clean San Diego Learn how to cultivate your very own waste-free winter wonderland this season at home! We will discuss how to maintain a low-waste lifestyle while navigating the gift giving, wrapping, and décor of the holiday season. Participate in a live furoshiki demonstration (wrapping in fabric), learn how to properly dispose of your Christmas tree, and leave with low- or no-waste gift ideas to waste less throughout this season and beyond! More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/434859191240987

December 13th Sunday 2 pm – 4 pm Hillcrest BLM Caravan Hosted by Caravan for Justice. 4250 Campus Ave, San Diego, 92103 This is a vehicle-only mobile protest. We will meet behind the former SD School District building; enter from the Campus Ave side (use 4250 Campus Ave in your map). We will decorate cars and get set up until 3:00, at which time we will caravan through Hillcrest to show our support for #BlackLivesMatter! Please use your hazard lights and fill up your gas tank. Honk your horn and make some noise!! More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/220060509670269

December 16th Wednesday 12 pm – 2:30 pm San Diego Black Women Entrepreneurs Summit by Sister Cities Project Sister Cities Project was created to be a conduit that brings white and black people together that are interested in taking action toward breaking down old barriers, systems and divisions that exist in America. More info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/san-diego-black-women-entrepreneurs-summit-series-2-of-4-registration-128827308949?aff=erelexpmlt

Message from the Ocean Beach Green Center

We hope our enewsletter gives you some solace in these trying times. All these groups have something in common. They are trying to make this a better world by advocating for all the vulnerable people in the world, for the planet, and ultimately all of us. Check out their web sites and see all the great work they are doing and participate if you can. See our Get involved page on our website for a list of groups at oceanbeachgreencenter.org. If you are able to donate, that would be appreciated, as they are all suffering from not being able to have events or fundraisers. We here at the Ocean Beach Green Center are in the same situation. We usually have two fundraisers a year with music, speakers, refreshments and a raffle with great prizes from our local merchants. We have generous donors that support us, but our fundraisers play an essential part in sustaining us. We know many are struggling, but if you are able we would be most grateful for your support. We are a 501(c)(3) non-profit and contributions are tax-deductible as allowable by law. Our Federal Tax ID# is 47-2875142.

For Black Lives Matter and other communities of concern check out our list of social justice groups. Also many environmental groups are now embracing communities of concern, especially Climate groups that work on climate justice. Also check out: SD PEACEFUL PROTEST https://www.instagram.com/sdprotest/

An excellent source for events and credible information from local and national sources is from Peace San Diego at https://www.facebook.com/groups/PeaceSanDiego

There is one positive outcome of us not being able to gather and attend events. Some events that you would normally have to pay to attend are free to watch on zoom. Also you can watch events across the country and even the world without driving or flying and burning fossil fuels. We can still educate ourselves about important issues and take action .

If you live in Ocean Beach or hang out here please support our local, small merchants who have so generously donated in the past to our fundraising events. They all need our support (check our website for a list of donors)

