The OB Christmas Tree Arrives Tuesday Morning

More than a rumor has it that the famed Ocean Beach Christmas Tree arrives on site at the foot of Newport Avenue Tuesday morning, December 1.

Workers were seen this morning digging up the “manhole” the tree trunk sits in.

When does it all happen? Usually the volunteers and operation gets going fairly early. It all depends on how well the removal goes. We believe the 2020 tree is coming from a local property where the tree was split in two and had to come down. Perhaps between 9-10 am sometime.

(Hat tip to Jon Carr, VP of the OBTC)