SurfRider San Diego Asks Public to Tell Water Authority to Reject Study at Board Meeting Thursday, Nov.19

From SurfRider San Diego

Action Alert: Stop the San Diego Water Pipeline – Again

The San Diego County Water Authority is considering a Regional Conveyance System (RCS) AGAIN as a way to bring San Diego more water. Such a system would cost more than $5 billion dollars, and would dig, tunnel, and pump water over 100 miles through San Diego state parks, a national forest, several active earthquake fault lines, and some of our region’s most prized wildlands. While only in the study phase, this pipe dream is the stuff of nightmares.

According to an independent analysis, such a system would increase regional energy demands by 40% over our current conveyance, significantly increasing greenhouse gas emissions while bringing minimal long-term economic or community benefits to San Diego.

The Water Authority will be considering a study at its board meeting this Thursday, November 19, after 500 members of the environmental community submitted comment letters in opposition of such a decision at the August board meeting. The study alone will cost $1.3 million. Let’s see these funds allocated towards water rate assistance for San Diego’s low-income communities, and for pursuing more effective water management solutions like wastewater recycling, stormwater capture, and conservation — efforts that yield multiple community and climate benefits.

Tell the Water Authority to stop spending precious resources studying this disastrous solution by asking them to REJECT actions supporting phase B of the RCS Study at the November 19 board meeting. Go here to sign up.



(Your message will be delivered to Mark Hattam, General Counsel for the Water Authority. He will forward your opposition on to their Board of Directors.)