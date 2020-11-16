‘Recall Jen Campbell’ Effort Gets Off the Ground

The movement to recall District 2 Councilwoman Jen Campbell is just getting off the ground – now that the November election is over. They have a website – here, and this is what they are saying:
“Campbell’s complete betrayal of her voters is unforgivably cruel.”
Housing Crisis/Illegal Short-Term Rentals
In secret, Campbell cut a deal with Expedia and UniteHere to sacrifice thousands of homes to criminal short-term rental operators. Campbell had vowed to eliminate all illegal short-term rentals if elected.
Crime
Campbell vowed to work with residents to find humane solutions for protecting neighborhoods and schools from addicts and thieves. She did not.
Rezoning Communities
Building height limits have protected District 2 communities from predatory development for 50 years. In the consummate act of disloyalty, Jen sponsored eliminating the protections after vowing to defend them.
Ghosting Community Groups
District 2 town councils and planning groups are beyond frustrated by Jen’s unwillingness to collaborate or represent their communities.
If not D2 communities, who does Jen represent?
Who We Are
We are a diverse group from throughout District 2 that have had enough of Jen’s lies and believe there must be consequences for politicians that actively work against the interests of their voters.
Please join us and make a difference.
And, of course, there’s a place to sign up. Check it out. Here.
{ 1 comment… read it below or add one }
Eureka! This must be exactly how it feels when the U. S. Cavalry appears at the top of the hills bugles blaring. Thank you Thank you Thank you whoever you are!