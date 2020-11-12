Public Comments Due Thursday by 4 pm on Housing Commission Selling Famosa Property

in Ocean Beach

The Agenda for the November 13, 2020, meeting of the San Diego Housing Commission (SDHC) Board of Commissioners includes actions for consideration regarding the Housing Authority-owned property at the corner of Famosa and Nimitz Boulevards.

The Agenda was posted publicly on Friday afternoon, November 6, on SDHC’s website, www.sdhc.org, in the “Governance & Legislative Affairs section.

Fred Kosmo, Acting Chair of the Peninsula Community Planning Board shares more details:

“I reviewed the Agenda, and in particular the SDHC is considering selling the Famosa property to Bridge Housing Corporation for $800,000 and providing Bridge Housing Corporations with a loan of $910,000 for pre-development activities.  A little research indicates that Bridge Housing Corporation specializes in building affordable housing.  Public comments on this Agenda item must be submitted by 4:00 pm on Thursday, November 12, 2020.”

From the San Diego Housing Commission:

In accordance with Governor Gavin Newsom’s Executive Order N-29-20 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the public may provide comments to the SDHC Board of Commissioners through a public comment form that is available on SDHC’s website: https://www.sdhc.org/sdhc-board-agenda-comment-form/

From Point Loma Association

