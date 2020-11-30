OB Planning Board: Bermuda Beach Stairs, Mariner’s Cove, All-Way Stop at Froude & Cape May – Wed., Dec.2

There are several projects up for review of interest at Wednesday’s Ocean Beach Planning Board. The Board meets at 6 pm and is held virtually via Cisco WebEx – and you can register for the meeting (see below).

Here are items of interest:

Nimitz I-8 Safety Improvements – on consent agenda;

Bermuda Beach Access Stairs

Mariner’s Cove Redevelopment

All Way Stop at Froude and Cape May

The documents should be on the OBPB website.

Here’s the official agenda: