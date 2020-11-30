OB Planning Board: Bermuda Beach Stairs, Mariner’s Cove, All-Way Stop at Froude & Cape May – Wed., Dec.2

There are several projects up for review of interest at Wednesday’s Ocean Beach Planning Board. The Board meets at 6 pm and is held virtually via Cisco WebEx – and you can register for the meeting (see below).
Here are items of interest:
- Nimitz I-8 Safety Improvements – on consent agenda;
- Bermuda Beach Access Stairs
- Mariner’s Cove Redevelopment
- All Way Stop at Froude and Cape May
The documents should be on the OBPB website.
Click here to register for the meeting.
Here’s the official agenda:
It would be really valuable to have a little more information on the agendas for planning board meetings – I’m not just picking on the OB planning board, Peninsula planners’ agendas have the same problem.
I’m specifically concerned about the Cape May/Froude intersection stop sign proposal. I’ve reviewed the OB planners’ web site and I don’t see any information about what specific problems are being experienced that the stop sign would address. There is an agenda item on the transportation committee page concerning the proposal, but as minutes have not been produced yet all I can tell is that it was discussed.
I’m concerned in that, although technically I’m a resident of the Peninsula rather than OB, Froude Street is located in both community plan areas. I drive Froude Street on a nearly daily basis as it has fewer stop signs than Guizot Street and has much less traffic than Ebers or Sunset Cliffs. Speed is limited by the deep dips at every intersection, so there is less temptation to drive fast than would otherwise be the case. I don’t ever see a lot of traffic on Froude, except for exceptional occasions like the street fair, fourth of July fireworks, etc. when every street gets slammed.
I guess I’m asking, in the absence of any information on the OB planners’ agenda, why is there a need for a stop sign here? Have there been a lot of accidents at this intersection?
I know I question a lot of things that are proposed in our community, which I’m sure a lot of people don’t like. There was a point in my career where one of the biggest annoyances in my life was a retired guy with a fax machine. Now I’m a retired guy with broadband, which is probably a lot worse. But somebody please enlighten me as to what problem exists that needs to be address at this intersection.
I did some checking and it appears the OBPB was contacted by a community member that wants the stop signs. They reportedly filed a request with the city and it was denied so they are coming to the board for help. The board invited them to come to the Wednesday meeting to present their case. I can’t imagine why anyone would think a four-way stop at that intersection would be a good idea, or even a necessary one.