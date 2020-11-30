News from Ocean Beach and Point Loma – Early December 2020

Gas Leak on Cape May Causes Evacuations Sunday

A gas leak forced an evacuation Sunday of an Ocean Beach neighborhood, police said. The leak was reported at about 4:45 p.m. at 4700 Cape May Avenue and the north side of the street was evacuated, according to the San Diego Police Department. Residents on the south side of the street were asked to shelter in place. Police said just before 6 p.m. that SDG&E had stopped the leak. Fox5

Young Man Fatally Shot in Point Loma Heights

An 18-year-old man whose body was found in a vehicle that struck a wall in the Point Loma Heights community of San Diego was shot during an armed robbery, San Diego police said Saturday, Nov. 28. The victim was identified as Eduardo Salguero of San Diego, police said. Salguero had been shot and paramedics rushed him to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, said San Diego police Lt. Matt Dobbs. Officers were dispatched 6:16 p.m. Wednesday to the 3600 block of Midway Drive in response to several 911 calls regarding possible shots fired and a vehicle collision, Dobbs said. “When officers and paramedics arrived on scene, they found a gray Acura had collided with a retaining wall in the access road behind the businesses,” he said. “They located a male behind the wheel who was unresponsive. When they removed him from the vehicle, they discovered he had sustained at least one apparent gunshot wound.”

Detectives learned Salguero arranged to buy an item through Snapchat, Dobbs said. Salguero drove to the location to meet the sellers and when he arrived, two men entered his vehicle and one shot him prior to the crash. The suspects were described as Latino between 20 and 30 years old in dark clothes, Dobbs said. It’s also believed the men suffered significant head, leg and arm injuries when Salguero drove into the wall. The SDPD’s Homicide Unit urged anyone with any information regarding the shooting and crash to call them at 619-531-2293. Tipsters can also call Crime Stopper at 888-580-8477.

Padre Outfielder Sues Midway’s Strip Club

San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham has sued a Midway District strip club where he was stabbed last month. Pham, 32, was stabbed around 10:30 p.m. Oct. 11 outside Pacers Showgirls International by an unknown person or persons who took part in a fight that broke out in the club’s parking lot. According to the lawsuit filed Tuesday in San Diego Superior Court, the fight outside Pacers left Pham “trapped” inside the club. The suit alleges the club’s private security “escalated the risk” to Pham “by participating in the fight and antagonizing” the fight participants. The suit also alleges club employees did not contact law enforcement “or take any reasonable measures to mitigate” the dangers. Due to unspecified “incidents of violence by third parties” that had occurred at the club in the past, the lawsuit alleges Pacers should have been aware of the possibility of a similar incident and taken measures to prevent it. For more, go here.

Professors Ben Cater, James Wicks examine the history and culture of surfing at Nazarene U.

The 1982 comedy “Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” a coming-of-age movie based on a San Diego school, features endlessly stoned surfer Jeff Spicoli and his obsession with “tasty waves.” For many, that over-the-top character represented the seeds of surf culture. Sleep in. Skip work. Showers and responsibility of any kind, optional. Mr. Hand most definitely would not approve. “It captures a surf persona,” Point Loma Nazarene history professor Ben Cater said. “As life is very complicated, though, so is surfing. You can’t boil down surfers to a particular type of person. It’s incredibly diverse. Yes, I’ve met Spicoli-type figures. I’ve also met a cancer researcher at UCSD who’s a lifelong surfer.” For more.

OB and Pt Loma Restaurants – Bars Join Long List of 2020 Establishments in San Diego Closed for Good

Here’s a list of OB and other local restaurants and bars that have joined a long list of eateries and bars that have closed for good (for various reasons – not all related to COVID-19): Souplantation chain – Midway; 85°C Bakery Cafe – Point Loma; Banzai Bar – Midway; Culture Brewing – Ocean Beach; El Jardin – Liberty Station; Livingston’s Chicken Kitchen – Ocean Beach; Mother’s Saloon – Ocean Beach (rebranded to NorthSide Tavern); Newport Pizza – Ocean Beach; Royale – Point Loma; Sapporo Japanese – Ocean Beach; Surf Rider Pizza – Ocean Beach; Te Mana Cafe – Ocean Beach; Two Roots Brewing – Ocean Beach; Ultrazone Laser Tag – Midway; and Winston’s Beach Club – Ocean Beach. SanDiegoVille

San Diego Highway Man Helped by Hundreds of Locals

He helped thousands of people during more than 50 years of service. Now, more than a thousand people returned the favor. “I have a whole lot to be thankful for,” said Thomas Weller as he leaned against his 1956 Mercury Amblewagon. The bumper reads, “My church was the highway for 50 years: 1966 – 2016.” “I miss it desperately,” sighed the 72-year-old. “I think my record was 12 individuals with situations in a day and I was ecstatic after that.” Weller was dubbed the “San Diego Highwayman” by the late great journalist Charles Kuralt. Weller said he helped thousands of people along San Diego roadways who ran out of gas, got a flat tire, or broke down. He said he never asked for anything in return. Weller said it was his way of repaying the good Samaritan who saved his life in 1964. The mysterious man rescued Weller from a snow embankment after Weller lost control.

Fast forward more than almost 60 years. The El Cajon man – who lived in OB as a child – set up a GoFundMe page because he can’t afford $50,000 for dental implants. He no longer can use dentures because he lost his last anchor tooth. In less than 10 days, the San Diego Highwayman’s good deeds were repaid. As of the middle of last week, Weller had more than enough to cover his surgery. “I’m extremely thankful for everyone who has assisted me with my situation,” he said. “People I never even known, people who saw the story, and who decided to assist me…I’m very thankful and grateful.” He said he is grateful for his rescue dog Sadie-Mae who filled the void left by his beloved rescue Shotgun Sheila. He said he is grateful for his wife Patti who will care for him until his first celebration meal: Ribs. He’s also grateful for the more-than-a-thousand people who donated to his fund. “We need this. We need this desperately: Good news.” Weller said he’ll wait until after Thanksgiving to schedule his surgery. 7SanDiego

Jen Campbell Brings Short-Term Rental Sell-Out to San Diego Planning Commission on Thursday

From Save San Diego Neighborhoods: This Thursday help us stop the legalization of STVR in our City! Tell Planning Commissioners AGAIN, “NO” we do not want them in our neighborhoods.

We want and need ALL of our housing for San Diego residents. Soon to be recalled Councilmember Jen Campbell, backed by Expedia and the less than 2500 San Diego residents that own/operate “over 22,000” Airbnb mini-hotels, is coming back to the Planning Commission this Thursday at 9:00 am to again pitch her Citywide zoning change legalizing STVR in our neighborhoods. Tell the Commissioners we want ALL of the housing units stolen by STVR owner/operators returned to our housing stock. Remind them we are in the midst of a housing crisis. Tell them we will not give up any San Diego homes – no matter where they are or how big or small – to lodge tourists for profit by wannabe hotel operators. Homes not hotels! Neighborhoods for neighbors! Hardworking San Diegans need a place to live. Together, we can force these self-interested pirates, who care nothing for our community or the citizens, to give back the housing they’ve stolen from our housing stock.

Time/Place: This Thursday, December 3rd at 9:00 am, San Diego Planning Commission Meeting, Agenda Item 1. YouTube Link to watch live.

Action 1: Easily Participate by Phone: Signup online no later than 8 am, Thursday to participate by phone. Here is the link: https://www.sandiego.gov/planning-commission/agenda-comment-form.

Action 2: Written Opposition: Submit written opposition into the record online or via email planningcommission@sandiego.gov.

Background: Nothing has changed. On October 8th, at the end of the last hearing, Councilmember Campbell’s staff was given the opportunity to return to the Planning Commission – to amend her threadbare proposal and address specific concerns raised by Commissioners. She and her staff have changed nothing. Her proposed ordinance to LEGALIZE short-term vacation rentals in our neighborhoods for the benefit of her wealthy friends and campaign donors remains the same. She wants to rezone ALL of San Diego. Here is the link to the Planning Commission agenda. dsd_pcagenda_20201203.pdf (sandiego.gov) Scroll to the bottom of page 2 and click on the links to read the new Memorandum from DSD Director Elyse Lowe. Ms. Lowe’s memorandum does not address concerns raised and is best described as an attempt to put lipstick on a pig. (By the way, Ms. Lowe’s parents own and operate a STVR in Mission Beach. She, of course, swears she has no conflict of interest.)