Measure E Likely to Face Legal Challenge

Measure E – which just passed – will likely be challenged in court.

The measure, if allowed to stand, will eliminate the 30-foot height limit in the Midway District and open the way for massive redevelopment and high rise in the area. As of Thursday night, 57% voted yes and 43% no.

The group, Save Our Access, has filed a civil action against the city which seeks to block the measure from being implemented. The group, in a petition for writ of mandate, challenges the legality of Measure E in a significant claim that the City of San Diego failed to follow the law as required by the California Environmental Quality Act to study its environmental impact before placing the measure on the ballot. Save Our Access vs. City of San Diego is filed with the central division of San Diego County’s Superior Court, and has been on hold pending election results.

Save Our Access founder John McNab said on Wednesday, the group, which led the campaign against Measure E, would likely proceed with the legal action. In an email to the San Diego Union-Tribune, McNab said, “The height limit is a significant change to the community plan and triggers the need for a new (environmental impact report).”

According to the U-T:

… barring a settlement, a cloud of uncertainty hangs over the Midway District and the city’s pending real estate deal with Brookfield Properties. … The case hinges on whether city planners properly considered the various impacts of taller buildings when they prepared the Midway-Pacific Highway Community Plan. The 30-year planning document, approved in 2018, allows for major land-use changes and a population boom of 23,660 people. However, the plan’s associated environmental analysis did not specifically study buildings over 30 feet. That leaves up for debate whether the report was able to anticipate Measure E’s impacts on environmental factors such as greenhouse gas emissions, traffic and air quality

“It’s complicated. It’s going to be a technical look at the sufficiency of the community plan document to cover the initiative impacts,” said Marco Gonzalez, an environment and land-use attorney with Coast Law Group. “The interesting thing that happens now is the court, to the extent that it agrees with the plaintiffs in the suit, will be required to potentially disenfranchise a bunch of voters. It benefits the city that (the suit) is post-election.”

The City Attorney’s Office has no comment on the pending litigation, said Communications Director Hilary Nemchik.

For now, the petition will not impact Measure E’s forward trajectory until a hearing is scheduled, although the court could grant a restraining order, said retired land-use attorney Cary Lowe. It typically takes three months to get a trial hearing, but timelines have been slowed by the pandemic, he added. And if appeals are later lodged, it could be a year or more before there’s a definitive ruling.

In the interim, the city is negotiating a high-profile land deal in the Midway District. Earlier this year, Brookfield Properties won a competitive bidding process to redo the 48 acres the city owns around Pechanga Arena. It has pitched an all-new sports arena, 5 acres of public parks, 2,100 housing units and 590,000 square feet of retail space. A proposed ground lease with the developer is expected to go before City Council in the first half of 2021, although the civil suit muddies potential deal terms and the prospect of a new arena, which cannot be rebuilt with a 30-foot height limit in place.

Councilwoman Jen Campbell – who was responsible for getting Measure E on the November ballot – made a joint statement along with Mayor Faulconer and Brookfield executive Zach Adams:

“The people of San Diego have removed one of the biggest barriers holding back the revitalization of the Midway District and in the process, took the very important first step towards the redevelopment of the sports arena site. This historic change will bring more jobs, more park space, more housing, and a world-class sports and entertainment district that will make San Diego proud. The city and (the Brookfield team) will continue to negotiate a final deal to bring before the next mayor and City Council that fully embraces voters’ support of Measure E.”

The thousands of people who voted against Measure E would disagree. But Campbell has solidified her reputation now within her District 2, particularly with residents of those neighborhoods that will be negatively impacted by its implementation.