Todd Gloria Becomes the Main Man Behind the SANDAG-Navy Deal on Former SPAWAR Property in the Midway – One Month Before Election

Today we learned that on the heels of Gov. Gavin Newsom putting his signature on Assembly Bill 2731 just yesterday, Tuesday – which pushes forward the whole SANDAG – Navy deal on the old SPAWAR property -, San Diego mayoral candidate and assemblyman Todd Gloria, is taking over as the lead politician on the project, with Faulconer only around another month or so.

(I know it’s not called SPAWAR officially any more but how can we give up such a great name – Spawars – short for space wars? Besides, I bet there’s only one person on the OB Rag who knows what the current name is.)

The signed bill removes, as the San Diego Union-Tribune touted, “much of the red tape associated with the environmental review process required by the California Environmental Quality Act, or CEQA.” And there’s more:

With the action, the San Diego Association or Governments (SANDAG) can use the Navy’s environmental analysis of the site as a substitute for the state review, so long as certain conditions are met. The bill also fast-tracks any CEQA-related legal challenges to the proposed transit center, requiring the courts to resolve litigation in 270 days.

… Now, thanks to AB 2731, the parties won’t have to duplicate environmental studies. “What this bill does is create a certainty of process. That means that the mobility hub will continue to have to meet the requirements of CEQA, but it will be able to do it under expedited review,” Gloria said. “It’s that certainty of process that will help this project… go through the normal processes, just in a shorter amount of time.”

The Navy had planned to issue its environmental impact statement for the project site by December, but now has pushed back completion into next year.

Never mind that the Navy and SANDAG have yet to agree on the exact sale or lease terms for the property, “although” as U-T writer Jennifer Van Grove explains, “deal particulars were expected to be hammered out earlier this year.”

If the environmental impact study and statement had to be pushed back, presumably due to the pandemic, doesn’t it follow that any agreed-upon price would also have to be postponed? I mean, how could SANDAG negotiate a deal without knowing the impacts on the environment? How could the agency pencil in its costs if it’s not known what kind of price-tag will be on any mitigation efforts? Or will the Navy handle that? What am I missing?

Navy spokeswoman Caitlin Ostomel is quoted:

“The Navy is still working on the draft environmental impact statement (EIS) for the Navy Old Town Campus (OTC) site at Naval Base Point Loma. Our next big milestone is the 45-day public comment period for the draft EIS in early 2021. The Navy is committed to preparing a thorough environmental document that carefully considers the technical studies conducted and public comments received during the public scoping period held earlier this year.

At any rate, Gloria is pushing the project along – as time is of the essence. Heck, the Navy could even back out of the deal if it took too long. Time is of the essence, Gloria told the U-T, (see?) because as Van Grove quotes Gloria, “of the Navy’s urgent need for new facilities and its ability to move personnel somewhere else if it can’t get the workspace it needs.” Somewhere else? The Navy loves San Diego, and vice versa. Well, don’t forget, after revisions, he and Toni Atkins sponsored the bill.

But for the expedited EIS, as Van Grove recounts, “The time savings could equate to years, maybe even a decade or more when considering the 14-year period between the Navy’s 2006 agreement with Manchester Financial Group for a new downtown headquarters and the building’s completion this month, Gloria said.”

From the U-T:

The proposed NAVWAR revitalization represents a joint effort between the Navy and SANDAG to turn the military’s obsolete cyber-security campus into an airport serving transportation hub that includes all-new Navy facilities alongside housing, retail and private-sector office space. The general idea is that SANDAG would build new offices for the Navy’s information technology workers. In return, the regional agency would get the remainder of the expansive property to use for the transit center.

Currently, the Midway District complex formerly known as SPAWAR hosts the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command and Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific divisions. It’s home to around 6,000 workers, a mix of full-time Navy personnel and contractors wno work in World War II-era Hangars.

The federal and regional agency partnership was cemented with an exclusivity agreement in January. That was quickly followed by the start of the Navy’s federal environmental review, as mandated by the National Environmental Policy Act. SANDAG has also already committed $50 million in funds to support planning efforts.

There are other obstacles for the project – known and unknown – including financing and various approvals at the local and federal level. There are the known unknowns but then there are the unknown unknowns to consider.

But with Gloria as the main man on the project, in the middle of an election campaign where he’s throwing nasty attack ads at this opponent, Barbara Bry, everything’s under control. I’m so relieved that he’s not pumping the project cuz he wants to be mayor, even though it’s only 4 weeks to the election.