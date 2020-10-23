The Hubris of Jen Campbell

Hubris

Hubris describes a personality quality of extreme or foolish pride or dangerous overconfidence, often in combination with (or synonymous with) arrogance.

Jen Campbell’s hubris is showing. The District 2 councilmember is suffering, it appears, from extreme or foolish pride and dangerous overconfidence. Her constituents have now learned that Campbell wants to be considered for City Council president. I wonder how many of them laughed out loud or said something else that’s unprintable when they heard this.

Jen Campbell for council president? What does the position do? The council president sets the council’s agenda and appoints members to the various committees. It’s not huge in these strong-mayor days, but it is something.

The Council – once the dust of the election is over – will elect the new council president in early December. With five new council members coming on board, Campbell – first elected in 2018 – is one of the “old-timers.” Councilwoman Monica Montgomery is also pursuing the position – and she, too, was elected in 2018.

This dangerous overconfidence on Campbell’s part shadows the dangerous under-confidence many of her constituents feel. People are not happy with Dr. Jen, especially those in the coastal neighborhoods of District 2.

She has made two major blunders in her short stay on Council. Her bulldozing – along with Chris Cate – the Measure E proposal through the internal workings of the council onto the November ballot, the measure to eliminate the 30-foot height limit in the Midway District certainly stands out.

Then, of course, there’s Campbell’s effort to legitimize short-term vacation rentals, coming up with an agreement with Expedia and the union that represents hospitality workers. Yet her constituents don’t like it (neither does Airbnb).

Why is Campbell being so risky?

The Voice of San Diego published this interesting account of Campbell making “a revealing gaffe.”

During a remote Council meeting, she forgot to mute her mic, so we all heard her half of a personal phone call. She was talking about a plan to take on the coastal height limit, when she said something that now feels newly relevant.

“I’m not chicken at all about it,” Campbell said. “What have I got to lose, right?”

Back in July, I wrote “After Two Missteps, Jen Campbell Has Lost Support at the Beach,” recounting her height limit attack and surrender to the home-destroying industry. After querying a number of community leaders, I found the complaints against Campbell on these two large issues opened up other criticisms about her. Arrogance was one of them. Disengagement from the communities was another. Not listening, thinking she knew better, ignoring complaints – it was a long list.

Recently, Dr. Jen claimed many people urged her to run for council honcho. The Voice reported:

Campbell didn’t want to name individuals who encouraged her to run, but said she’s spoken to people from the police union, Chamber of Commerce and organized labor, and other people who’ve worked in or with the city and “know how I roll.”

“I certainly never thought I’d be running, but many people asked me and I decided, ‘yes,’” she said.

I doubt whether Campbell asked her constituents what they thought. The general opinion at the beach right now about her is not very high. In fact, there’s even a recall campaign that is getting off the ground – they’re obviously waiting until after the election.

And among Democratic Party strategists who have their eyes on the ball, there’s a fear that Campbell’s “dangerous overconfidence” could create a vacuum in which a popular Republican could retake the District 2 seat.

In the meantime, of course, the residents of District 2 will have to see what happens. If Campbell is elected council president, that’s just one more reason she won’t be all that attentive to their needs and wants. That is dangerous – for her.