‘I’m Eric Trump: I Steal from Kids With Cancer’

in San Diego

Ocean Beach Resister Sisters are back at it and Tuesday, Eric Trump was in their sights. Hung over the 163 on Oct. 6.

Their favorite saying is ancient and old school but nevertheless, here it is:

The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for
good men to do nothing.”
—— Edmund Burke

Frank Gormlie Frank Gormlie October 7, 2020 at 2:02 pm

Eric Trump funneled cancer charity money to his businesses, associates: Report from ABC: https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/eric-trump-funneled-cancer-charity-money-businesses-associates/story?id=47878610

