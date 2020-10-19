Bry and Gloria on Sports Arena Development and Measure E

Mayoral candidates Barbara Bry and Todd Gloria were interviewed via email by the San Diego Union-Tribune editorial board, and their responses were published in today’s U-T, Monday, Oct. 19.

Here are Bry’s and Gloria’s responses to the question about the Sports Arena redevelopment and Measure E.

The question asked of both candidates was this:

Q: Will —and how will—you accept and evaluate Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s proposal to redevelop the sports arena site?

Barbara Bry’s Response

I have serious reservations regarding the current redevelopment proposal for the Midway district, including the sports arena site, due to the lack of community engagement. While the local community planning group supported it in concept, the city did not involve the public in establishing criteria in the request for proposals or in evaluating the developer proposals, other than to solicit comments online regarding the two final proposals.

Given that limited choice, selection of the Brookfield proposal may have been appropriate, but it deprived the city and the community of an opportunity to obtain a potentially better proposal — for example, one that included a commitment for a substantial share of affordable housing or one not dependent on eliminating the current height limit. As mayor, I will first seek public input on what project features are needed at that location and then attempt to negotiate those with Brookfield.

If that proves unsuccessful, I will reopen the selection process, with better criteria. By that time, we will know whether voters approve lifting the 30-foot height limit In that area. If they reject that proposal, then Brookfield can be expected to withdraw, in which case a new request for proposals will be needed anyway.

Todd Gloria’s Response

As mayor, I will ensure that whatever gets done on the sports arena property is in the best interest of the city and taxpayers. A primary objective will be to ensure the project contains a sufficient amount of housing affordable to working people. If that’s not possible to do with the team Mayor Faulconer has chosen, then we will find someone else who can get the job done.

That said, our first and foremost priority should be to pass Measure E, which will enable the city to have greater flexibility in determining what ultimately gets done there.