What Was Going On in OB 5 Years Ago – Mid-Sept. 2015 ?

Hey, as part of your Labor Day read, check out what was happening in Ocean Beach exactly 5 years ago. The following was originally posted on September 9, 2015.

Special OB Planning Board Meeting – Sept 16 –

The OB Planning Board is hosting a special Board meeting on Wed., September 16 with 2 agenda items: 1. Developing a policy regarding “deviations” to the Land Development Code for Sustainable Buildings Sustainable Building Policy 900-14 – which in plain terms, under what circumstances would the Board consider a deviation to OB’s FAR; 2. Planning Board By-Laws revisions. They will meet at the OB Rec Center, 4726 Santa Monica Ave., at 6pm.

OB Historical Society – Sept 17 – Kummeyaay On the Coast

The OB Historical Society presents Professor Richard Carrico, on Kumeyaay on the Coast – Overlook aspects of Native Fishing and Maritime 7 PM, at the P.L. United Methodist Church, 1984 Sunset Cliffs Blvd., O.B. The Kumeyaay people of San Diego County were masters of the bays and oceans—they were maritime peoples thousands of years before arrival of the Spaniards. Mr. Carrico has been researching the role of the ocean and bays in Kumeyaay culture, including the Ocean Beach area, for more than thirty years. Relying on archaeological, anthropological, and historical data, Carrico will peel back more than 3,000 years of history to provide an image of the Kumeyaay that has been largely ignored. The program is free.

Annual OB Pier Pancake Breakfast – Sept 19

The Annual OB Pier Pancake Breakfast will take place on Saturday, September 19th from 7:30am – 12:00pm. Proceeds of this community event benefit our holiday events and the annual OB Toy and Food Drive, which helps over 90 local families and seniors in need during the upcoming holiday season. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets will be available at Dog Beach Dog Wash and South Coast Surf Shop! The Ocean Beach Town Council is seeking Table Sponsors for the Pier Pancake Breakfast – only 25 tables left as of Sept 5.

OB Town Council meeting – Sept 23

OBTC Public Meeting 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, Masonic Center. The winning candidates to the OBTC Board will be announced.

Friends of OB Library Book Sale – Sept 26 – In front of the OB Library



SD Police Chief: Release of Video of Cop Shooting Could Cause Violence

San Diego Police Chief Shelly Zimmerman says the release of video showing a fatal, officer-involved shooting could jeopardize that officer’s life and provoke violence against his law enforcement colleagues. In a declaration filed late last week in federal court, Zimmerman also claims that public release of video of the April 30 shooting of Fridoon Nehad could “inflame violent and unstable elements, leading to threats and violence in San Diego.” 7SanDiego

Largest Fish Farm in America Planned Off OB and Mission Beach

The Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute, a research nonprofit partially funded by SeaWorld, is partnering with a private investment firm to create the largest fish farm in America. The proposed Rose Canyon Fisheries aquaculture project would be built 4 miles off San Diego’s coast – just east of Mission Beach and Ocean Beach. It could have a footprint on the ocean floor that’s slightly smaller than Balboa Park, and could produce 11 million pounds of yellowtail and sea bass each year. KPBS

Bank Robber of Midway Store Sought

San Diego police sought today a man who robbed a bank inside a Midway-area grocery store after threatening to harm the teller. The suspect passed a note demanding cash in specific denominations to a teller at the U.S. Bank branch in the Vons store on Midway Drive near Kemper Street around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the FBI. SanDiego6

Driver Slams Brick Wall in Point Loma

A suspected drunken driver was seriously hurt after slamming into a brick wall in Point Loma early Wednesday morning, San Diego police said. The man was driving on the 2900 block of Nimitz Boulevard at 2:38 a.m. when he crashed his silver Ford pickup truck into the wall in front of the Consulate Hotel. He was taken to the hospital with major traumatic injuries. Two other passengers were in the car and were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver was suspected of driving under the influence. Fox5

Mission Beach to wait longer for new lifeguard tower

Judge gets a whiff of changed plans and expired permits, halts project

Construction on a new lifeguard tower near the jetty in South Mission Beach must stop until a judge can look into why the city waited nine years after the permit was issued and three years after the permit expired. In a September 3 ruling, San Diego Superior Court judge Katherine Bacal issued a temporary restraining order, barring any additional construction from taking place until a lawsuit challenging the project, and the permit, can be litigated. On August 26, a group known as Citizens for Beach Rights filed a lawsuit over the demolition of the old, wooden, 897-square-foot lifeguard station on South Mission Beach. By Dorian Hargrove, Sept. 3, 2015 /The Reader

Brazen Taggers Piss OBceans Off

Hodad’s workers and other OBceans were really pissed off at some very brazen taggers recently in OB. abc10

History of San Diego Area Shark Encounters Lists 2 from Point Loma

A recent history of shark and human encounters in the San Diego area in the SD U-T lists two from the OB / Point Loma area:

August 29, 1962

Point Loma: Knox Harris, 39, an off-duty lifeguard, was diving when he was bitten on the shoulder by what was described as a four-foot adult horned shark.

April 16, 1994

Sunset Cliffs: The body of Ocean Beach resident Michelle Von Emster, 25, was found on the beach near Ladera Street, her right leg severed by what authorities said was a white shark. (Some authorities do not count this as a shark fatality. The medical examiner ruled that Von Emster had been attacked by a shark, but forensic evidence also suggested that she may have drowned.)

New Brewery in the Midway

It’s a tale as old as 2009—a homebrew hobbyist gets a taste of professional brewing and decides to take advantage of the explosive local craft beer growth to open his very own brewery. Enter Bay City Brewing Company (3760 Hancock St., Suite A), the latest addition to San Diego’s craft beer directory. SD City Beat Here’s the San Diego Reader article on the same …

Some Leaks Don’t Get Repaired

Don’t worry about that water leak

Chrissy Seigler noticed a leaky water main valve on the sidewalk in front of her Point Loma home. The water was seeping out from the lid and dribbling down the street. In early June, Seigler called the emergency hotline on the City of San Diego Public Utilities Department website to report the leak. Seigler claims that “four or five days later” a repair crew came out to her home and fixed it.

“It was working okay for just a month or so, but then it busted again,” Seigler says. By Elizabeth Salaam / San Diego Reader

OB Gets Mention in Irish Newspaper Travel Post

“SoCal casual is at its most laid back in … Ocean Beach … still has vestiges of the 1960s hippie culture that made it such a big surf destination.” The Irish Times