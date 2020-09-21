Suspect Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Ocean Beach Man

A suspect has been arrested for the fatal shooting near the Ocean Beach lifeguard station last week.

19-year-old Thurs Loo John of San Diego was arrested over the weekend for allegedly gunning down 58-year-old James Chase in the 1900 block of Abbott Street, according to San Diego Police Department Lt. Andra Brown. Chase was found mortally wounded just after 1 am on Tuesday, Sept. 15 by police.

Just Sunday afternoon, Sept. 20, a police officer intervened in a fight near the intersection of Reno Drive and University Avenue, and John – who had already been identified as the suspect – was arrested after the scuffle and after he had been treated for injuries from the altercation.

John was booked into county jail on suspicion of murder. The motive for the shooting was unclear.

“At this time, it is unknown if the victim and suspect were acquainted,” the lieutenant said. John was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Friday afternoon.