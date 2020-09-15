Man Found in Ocean Beach Sand Dies of Gunshot Wounds

An unidentified man in his 50s found in the sand in Ocean Beach has died of gunshot wounds early Tuesday morning.
Police received a call of an assault with a deadly weapon around 1 a.m. and responded to the area near Saratoga Park and the lifeguard station.
Officers found a man laying in the sand with gunshot wounds to his body. CPR was rendered, but the victim succumbed to his injuries. Houseless people in the area said they heard between 3 and 5 gunshots.
No arrests have been made as yet, and obviously an investigation is under way. As a result of the investigation, the immediate area of the beach was closed until further notice. NBC7
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the homicide unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.
Is this the first outdoor homicide in OB since Raz was stabbed to death in 2017? If so, that says a lot about how peaceful OB really is (despite the pot shots hurled OB’s way often in the press).
So one murder every three years is acceptable? I think the travelers need to be asked to move along, permanently.
No one’s death by homicide is acceptable; I thought I was pretty specific as to what I was commenting on: perception of OB as reflected in the press coverage.
On the other hand, it’s pretty callous of you to blame this on “travelers” when at this time the only connection to the homeless is that tentatively the VICTIM has been identified as homeless.