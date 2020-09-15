Man Found in Ocean Beach Sand Dies of Gunshot Wounds

An unidentified man in his 50s found in the sand in Ocean Beach has died of gunshot wounds early Tuesday morning.

Police received a call of an assault with a deadly weapon around 1 a.m. and responded to the area near Saratoga Park and the lifeguard station.

Officers found a man laying in the sand with gunshot wounds to his body. CPR was rendered, but the victim succumbed to his injuries. Houseless people in the area said they heard between 3 and 5 gunshots.

No arrests have been made as yet, and obviously an investigation is under way. As a result of the investigation, the immediate area of the beach was closed until further notice. NBC7