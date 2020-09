OB Resister Sisters Strike Again! ‘Honk If You Paid More Tax than Trump’

The Resister Sisters of Ocean Beach hung another sign over the northbound 163 in beautiful Balboa Park Monday, just in time for the afternoon rush hour traffic.

And you should’ve heard the honking!

The OB Resister Sisters are a small group of women who have been hanging banners on freeways – and an occasional pier – mostly about Trump for years.

Here’s an interview with one of them the OB Rag did in April 2018.