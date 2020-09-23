Mayoral Candidates Bry and Gloria at OB Town Council Facebook Live Meeting – Wed., Sept.23

Join the Ocean Beach Town Council for their Monthly Public Meeting. This month, the OBTC is hosting San Diego Mayoral candidates Barbara Bry and Todd Gloria.

Join them on Facebook Live, Wednesday September 23rd at 7:00 pm, for an interactive Q&A and the opportunity to leave comments and suggestions.

As always, there will also be updates from the OB Mainstreet Association, elected officials’ representatives, SDPD, our SD Lifeguards and OB Elementary’s Principal Marco Drapeau.