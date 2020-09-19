Grant Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Dying Wish: ‘Save Her Seat. Defy Trump.’

By Colleen O’Connor

Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, dictated a dying wish to her granddaughter. “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

That was not to be, but now voters can grant that wish. Ginsburg intended to retire in 2016 and allow what she assumed would be the first female President to name her replacement.

Instead, there is a monumental loss; that of Justice Ginsburg herself.

If you were ever privileged enough to hear RBG speak, you witnessed, felt, and understood the strength of her intellect; the power of her convictions; and the drive that propelled her to iconic stature in jurisprudence.

She knew the unfairness firsthand. At Harvard law, she was only one of 9 women in a class of 500. Graduated at top of her class, but no law firm in the City of New York would hire her.

She chose another route, working on the Women’s Rights’ Project; arguing six land mark cases before the U.S. Supreme Court and winning 5 of them.

Then became only the second woman ever appointed the highest bench, with a near miraculous Senate vote, 96-3.

Any woman practicing in the noble professions in government, private practice, or ad hoc, owes RBG. She often reminded her audiences, that she stood on the shoulders of countless others before her. And devoted herself to lifting others behind her.

This is rightfully a time of grief and mourning, but it can also should be time of reflection, resolve, and resolution.

RGB’s seat is empty, but not her legacy, her pithy dissents, her otherworldly status as a Justice, and as a fighter for equal rights and basic fairness. However, the possible loss of her seat to a lesser, mere mortal of Trumpian approval, is near blasphemous.

Do not mourn RGB; resurrect her rulings; her dissents; her life force in all she has recorded and save her seat. The vacancy has already unleashed a “Titanic” political struggle.

The best tribute to Ginsburg would be simple. Grant her wish. Save her seat for the next President to fill. A Fox News poll last week found that voters nationwide trusted Mr. Biden over Mr. Trump — by seven points — to nominate the next Supreme Court justice.

How? Simple.

Ask what would Trump would do. And do it. Stall. Insist on a burial commensurate with her stature. Ceremonials befitting her legendary accomplishments.

Confront the vulnerable Republican Senators up for re-election, with their taped hypocrisies. Name names. Shame them. (Collins, Maine; Graham, South Carolina; McSally, Arizona; Gardner, Colorado).

Volunteer in their opponents’ campaigns. Start a “Save RBG’s Seat PAC.” Contribute $5, $10, x millions of small donors. A formidable response.

Unleash the best thinkers and writers to promote the “Save RBG Seat” campaign. If necessary, shut down government by blocking the needed funding bill.

Should the Democrats win the November election trifecta (House, Senate, and White House control); they should cue up (in advance) all of the Trump Executive Orders and negate them asap.

And if the GOP Senate confirms a Trump Justice during the lame duck session, the Democrats should follow FDR’s lead and pack the court. The constitution does not require a 9 seat bench.

Then move on to unleashing all the powers of the Justice Department against the Trump’s tax dodges; his financial corruption; his co-conspirators; those criminally complicit; and re-visiting Justice Kavanaugh’s possible impeachment for his lies, under oath, during his confirmation process.

Add to that the cleanup of what debris remains from the last four years of chaos while providing economic help to the states and cities.

And as a final tribute to RBG, pass the Equal Rights Amendment that defines “people” to include women.

As thousands gathered outside the Supreme Court, holding a vigil for Ginsburg, singing Amazing Grace, or chanting the mourner’s Kaddish, the Jewish prayer for the dead, it is imperative to forward her memory and grant her dying wish.

Save her seat.