Citizens’ Report Shows Developers Buying Santee City Council Votes

Citizen Report Shines Light on Corruption
From Preserve Wild Santee
A new report, “A Money Laundering Web: Who is Buying Santee City Council Votes” traces the flow of funds from the development industry through intermediaries with the intent of purchasing favorable decisions.
The report documents substantial flows of money from Fanita Ranch and Carlton Oaks Golf Course Development interests flowing directly to Santee elected officials campaign and allied PACs.
The report reveals hundreds of thousands of dollars in “unitemized receipts” in need of explanation.
“City Council votes should not be for sale,” stated Van Collinsworth, PWS Director.
The report’s flow chart allows citizens on either side of the land use struggle to clearly identify their allies and opponents on two key pending development applications: 3,008-units on Fanita Ranch and about 300-units of high-density homes on the Carlton Oaks Golf Course floodplain.
The political history of the Fanita Ranch land use struggle includes numerous potential developers, a trail of money laundering with enforcement fines, city council decisions challenged by the public, litigation and public votes.
The struggle has recently intensified with a potential approval hearing for the Fanita Ranch project in the immediate future simultaneous with a citizen qualified Measure N that would impact the proposed Fanita Ranch and Golf Course project applications.
Santee City Councilman Stephen Houlahan, (preservewildsantee.org) and over 8,000 Santee residents petitioned to place (savesantee.com) Measure N, The Santee General Plan Protection Initiative and Measure Q, The Santee Term Limits Initiative on the ballot.
“The overall goal of this effort is to provide Santee citizens with a voice on key land use decisions and to fight the corruptive influence of developers upon city council members that leaves citizens disenfranchised from key government decisions and mired in traffic gridlock,” stated Van Collinsworth. An informed citizenry allows the opportunity for truly reflective decisions.
Conservation of Fanita Ranch in northern Santee as an extension of Mission Trails Park has been a goal of local residents and regional environmental organizations for at least 26 years. Stopfanitaranch.com
Preserve Wild Santee is a community environmental organization working to protect and enhance our region’s quality-of-life. By engaging in land use decisions, we produce a more healthy community with cleaner air, greater recreational opportunities, more scenic views, less traffic congestion and more informed decisions from our public officials.
Priority Project: Conservation of Santee’s majestic Fanita Ranch as a recreational extension of Mission Trails Regional Park.
Van Collinsworth, Stephen Houlahan and the Preserve Wild Santee have ZERO evidence that anything illegal or nefarious happening with anything they are presenting here. Just the same absolute disgusting baseless accusations meant to tarnish the reputations of our City Council.
They, and you, should be ashamed to publish such lies and falsehoods.
Please show us where there is ANY basis for collusion or illegal act.
John Minto, Santee Mayor, Campaign and Fundraiser hosted by Golf Course Housing Developer at Carlton Oaks Golf Course.
Key Video Points – Fund Raiser and Election Kick-Off
2:20 Housing Developer, Fanita Ranch introduced as host
2:58 John Chen, Golf Course Housing Developer introduced as host
3:49 Mike Aiken, Golf Course Housing Director gives speech endorsing Minto
10:24 Mayor Minto jokingly admits he asks for funds frequently for his elections from these people in attendance.
14:34 Minto states he wants to defeat the General Plan Initiative. (Side Note: If defeated, the voters of Santee, CA will not have a say on General Plan Amendments even though 4,000+ citizens signed the initiative.)
15:52 Minto calls developers “the good people” and discounts the residents of Santee.
16:18 Minto states he supports the developers because they support him.
21:42 City Councilman Rob McNelis, on Minto’s behalf tells all attendees to write checks to John Minto.
22:51 Minto’s Treasurer tells all attendees to “write those checks” and he will cash them.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JnZb54GBrE8&lc=Ugy8uH5FWmiG_UZTL5t4AaABAg.9CrkxrckdHT9Crpxs15708&fbclid=IwAR2Y4BzgEqZCTiMaqSF8utQn53e9XXyX2oeeIPUQuUxuwJVWfYrPDUSIGPM
Looks pretty consistent with this video on YouTube
Not surprising based on the video of Mayor, Councilman, and Developers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JnZb54GBrE8&lc=Ugy8uH5FWmiG_UZTL5t4AaABAg.9CrkxrckdHT9Crpxs15708&fbclid=IwAR0O2_DATLwh-r6TBppifbWtjad9z45zQUXYaaDmK2PcqTC9CvtMFbuFHCQ