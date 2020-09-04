Citizens’ Report Shows Developers Buying Santee City Council Votes

versus

Citizen Report Shines Light on Corruption

From Preserve Wild Santee

A new report, “A Money Laundering Web: Who is Buying Santee City Council Votes” traces the flow of funds from the development industry through intermediaries with the intent of purchasing favorable decisions.

The report documents substantial flows of money from Fanita Ranch and Carlton Oaks Golf Course Development interests flowing directly to Santee elected officials campaign and allied PACs.

The report reveals hundreds of thousands of dollars in “unitemized receipts” in need of explanation.

“City Council votes should not be for sale,” stated Van Collinsworth, PWS Director.

The report’s flow chart allows citizens on either side of the land use struggle to clearly identify their allies and opponents on two key pending development applications: 3,008-units on Fanita Ranch and about 300-units of high-density homes on the Carlton Oaks Golf Course floodplain.

The political history of the Fanita Ranch land use struggle includes numerous potential developers, a trail of money laundering with enforcement fines, city council decisions challenged by the public, litigation and public votes.

The struggle has recently intensified with a potential approval hearing for the Fanita Ranch project in the immediate future simultaneous with a citizen qualified Measure N that would impact the proposed Fanita Ranch and Golf Course project applications.

Santee City Councilman Stephen Houlahan, (preservewildsantee.org) and over 8,000 Santee residents petitioned to place (savesantee.com) Measure N, The Santee General Plan Protection Initiative and Measure Q, The Santee Term Limits Initiative on the ballot.

“The overall goal of this effort is to provide Santee citizens with a voice on key land use decisions and to fight the corruptive influence of developers upon city council members that leaves citizens disenfranchised from key government decisions and mired in traffic gridlock,” stated Van Collinsworth. An informed citizenry allows the opportunity for truly reflective decisions.

Conservation of Fanita Ranch in northern Santee as an extension of Mission Trails Park has been a goal of local residents and regional environmental organizations for at least 26 years. Stopfanitaranch.com

Preserve Wild Santee is a community environmental organization working to protect and enhance our region’s quality-of-life. By engaging in land use decisions, we produce a more healthy community with cleaner air, greater recreational opportunities, more scenic views, less traffic congestion and more informed decisions from our public officials.

Priority Project: Conservation of Santee’s majestic Fanita Ranch as a recreational extension of Mission Trails Regional Park.