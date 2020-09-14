Celebrate With Us the 50th Anniversary of the Very First OB Rag this Week

Fifty years ago this week, the very first OB Rag was published and hit the mean streets of Ocean Beach. Called “The OB People’s Rag”, the first issue was four pages stapled together and distributed at OB’s main stores at the time, Safeway and Mayfair, on choice OB street corners and in front of Point Loma High School.

So, all this week, we’ll be publishing memories, background, the behind-the-scenes stories and actual articles of the gritty “underground” rag that became the main community newspaper for Ocean Beach for nearly five years. Art Kunkin, the editor and publisher of the grandparent of all underground newspapers, the LA Free Press or “LA Freep”, once called the OB Rag the best alternative, community newspaper in the country.

Online Party Thursday Night, Sept. 17

Then on Thursday night, September 17, from 7 to 8 pm, we’ll be hosting a live, online party at both the OB Rag facebook and here, on the website. No zoom or anything like that for us. Just drop by, BYOB / BYOD, and give us some good vibes. Say hello, make comments, post photos, share memories and observations.

Here’s the first page again, a larger size. Come back later and see the entire first issue posted here.