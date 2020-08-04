The Widder Curry Wants to Know Why Feeding the Birds Is Illegal?

Don’t Shoot the Messenger

By Judi Curry

Several days ago I read a report on “Next Door” from someone stating that it was not legal to feed the birds in the neighborhood. I looked around my backyard and my 6 hummingbird feeders, my five bird-seed stations, and the plate of peanuts I put out to keep the crows at bay and I wondered if my life was going to change – again – for the worst.

I decided to do some research to find out if the information was correct. And you know what? It is! Damn!

First I contacted the “Fish and Game” department here in San Diego. I asked the nice woman that answered the phone if there was someone there that could answer my question. She said that she could. I asked her “ . . . is it illegal to feed the birds” and without hesitation she told me “yes.”

Then I asked her if it was illegal to feed the humming birds and she said she would have to check. When she came back on the phone, she told me that I should contact “Tim Daly” from the Wildlife department in Sacramento. He is the public information specialist and he should know the answer.

After several communications with Tim, he sent me some information as to why one should not feel the wildlife. I had trouble thinking of the birds as “wildlife” after reading the reports, but they are part of that classification. Basically, the reasons for not feeding them, besides it being against the law follow:

The Department recommends not feeding birds for the same reasons we use for all wildlife:

It congregates birds together and can spread disease

It can disrupt normal migration patterns

It contributes to malnutrition of birds because the food items typically have not usable nutritional value

It attracts non-target animals such as rodents and predators

When humans add food to the wild for one species, it often brings others that weren’t intended to be the consumer of that food.

(a) If it is against the law, then why is bird seed sold at places like PetSmart, PetCo, Costco, Amazon, etc.

(b) If it is against the law why can I buy bird feeders, including humming bird feeders at PetSmart, PetCo, Amazon, etc.

(c) Why are people encouraged to have feeders available for the birds if it is against the law?

(d) If we were fined for feeding the birds, would the places that sell the food be liable for selling us something that is illegal?

(e) What is the penalty for feeding the birds? It is listed as a “misdemeanor” but what does that really entail? A fine? Jail time?

Just a few years ago, there was an article in the San Diego Union-Tribune that told us how to go about setting up a feeder. ((https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/lifestyle/home-and-garden/sd-hm-backyard-birds-hummers-20170914-story.html)

Also a few years ago there was an article from the San Diego Humane Society telling us the best way to set up a humming bird feeder. (https://www.sdhumane.org/about-us/news-center/stories/hummingbird.html

So what is the answer? Basically it is a misdemeanor to feed the wild life in California. Basically it is a misdemeanor to feed every wild animal in California including the birds. And even though the activity of feeding these wild animals may seem harmless to us, eventually it may cause problems to the Eco-system; may cause disease; may bring unwanted species into the neighborhood. The Department of Wild Life strongly suggests that the birds – and other animals – not be fed.

Looking at the situation rationally – I have 14 fruit trees and a large grape vine. I am not bothered by the birds eating the fruit – until the figs ripen and then the crows and I have a battle on who gets them first.

Feeding the birds is not attracting the mice and rats that Pt. Loma/ Ocean Beach seems to have at this time; it is the fruit on the trees.

I certainly am not going to stop growing my fruit; and, quite honestly, I do not think I am going to stop feeding the birds. My feeders are high up on limbs that will not support a mouse or rat, and certainly not a squirrel or opossum.

The joy of seeing the variety of birds coming to the feeders never ends. The hummingbirds flitting around as they go from feeder to feeder is a nature lovers dream. I see them also taking nectar from the flowers and other plants I have on the premises; I still see the birds eating a tomato leaf or two. They do not rely on only the feeders for nourishment. I watch them drink from the bird bath; I delight in watching them bathe in the daily changed water.

With the conflict of the Department of Wildlife saying one thing and the Humane Society saying something else, I will pretend that one hand is in hot water and one hand is in cold water, and the brain just doesn’t know how to register the results. After all, I have a lot of bird food that I have to use up.