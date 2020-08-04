The Widder Curry Wants to Know Why Feeding the Birds Is Illegal?

Don’t Shoot the Messenger
By Judi Curry
Several days ago I read a report on “Next Door” from someone stating that it was not legal to feed the birds in the neighborhood. I looked around my backyard and my 6 hummingbird feeders, my five bird-seed stations, and the plate of peanuts I put out to keep the crows at bay and I wondered if my life was going to change – again – for the worst.
I decided to do some research to find out if the information was correct. And you know what? It is! Damn!
First I contacted the “Fish and Game” department here in San Diego. I asked the nice woman that answered the phone if there was someone there that could answer my question. She said that she could. I asked her “ . . . is it illegal to feed the birds” and without hesitation she told me “yes.”
Then I asked her if it was illegal to feed the humming birds and she said she would have to check. When she came back on the phone, she told me that I should contact “Tim Daly” from the Wildlife department in Sacramento. He is the public information specialist and he should know the answer.
After several communications with Tim, he sent me some information as to why one should not feel the wildlife. I had trouble thinking of the birds as “wildlife” after reading the reports, but they are part of that classification. Basically, the reasons for not feeding them, besides it being against the law follow:
The Department recommends not feeding birds for the same reasons we use for all wildlife:
- It congregates birds together and can spread disease
- It can disrupt normal migration patterns
- It contributes to malnutrition of birds because the food items typically have not usable nutritional value
- It attracts non-target animals such as rodents and predators
- When humans add food to the wild for one species, it often brings others that weren’t intended to be the consumer of that food.
(a) If it is against the law, then why is bird seed sold at places like PetSmart, PetCo, Costco, Amazon, etc.
(b) If it is against the law why can I buy bird feeders, including humming bird feeders at PetSmart, PetCo, Amazon, etc.
(c) Why are people encouraged to have feeders available for the birds if it is against the law?
(d) If we were fined for feeding the birds, would the places that sell the food be liable for selling us something that is illegal?
(e) What is the penalty for feeding the birds? It is listed as a “misdemeanor” but what does that really entail? A fine? Jail time?
Just a few years ago, there was an article in the San Diego Union-Tribune that told us how to go about setting up a feeder. ((https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/lifestyle/home-and-garden/sd-hm-backyard-birds-hummers-20170914-story.html)
Also a few years ago there was an article from the San Diego Humane Society telling us the best way to set up a humming bird feeder. (https://www.sdhumane.org/about-us/news-center/stories/hummingbird.html
So what is the answer? Basically it is a misdemeanor to feed the wild life in California. Basically it is a misdemeanor to feed every wild animal in California including the birds. And even though the activity of feeding these wild animals may seem harmless to us, eventually it may cause problems to the Eco-system; may cause disease; may bring unwanted species into the neighborhood. The Department of Wild Life strongly suggests that the birds – and other animals – not be fed.
Looking at the situation rationally – I have 14 fruit trees and a large grape vine. I am not bothered by the birds eating the fruit – until the figs ripen and then the crows and I have a battle on who gets them first.
Feeding the birds is not attracting the mice and rats that Pt. Loma/ Ocean Beach seems to have at this time; it is the fruit on the trees.
I certainly am not going to stop growing my fruit; and, quite honestly, I do not think I am going to stop feeding the birds. My feeders are high up on limbs that will not support a mouse or rat, and certainly not a squirrel or opossum.
The joy of seeing the variety of birds coming to the feeders never ends. The hummingbirds flitting around as they go from feeder to feeder is a nature lovers dream. I see them also taking nectar from the flowers and other plants I have on the premises; I still see the birds eating a tomato leaf or two. They do not rely on only the feeders for nourishment. I watch them drink from the bird bath; I delight in watching them bathe in the daily changed water.
With the conflict of the Department of Wildlife saying one thing and the Humane Society saying something else, I will pretend that one hand is in hot water and one hand is in cold water, and the brain just doesn’t know how to register the results. After all, I have a lot of bird food that I have to use up.
Please tell your readers that your photo is a rare sight – a hummingbird nest. Thanks for sharing – and BTW don’t stop feeding them! If you get hauled away, we’ll put together a fundraising page for your legal defense.
I will definitely keep your comments in my “law” file, but….I had great news today from Tim that might make me think I won’t need your fundraising monies. Here is what he said:
“This info came from a Capt. in our law enforcement division. Hope this can make it into your piece, and lessen any fears or concerns…
‘The law doesn’t really apply to backyard birdfeeders. The law has to do with intent to bait for the purpose of poaching. It’s not illegal to own or operate a standard backyard birdfeeder.”
And he was right – I am greatly relieved.
Re: the hummer on her nest – Took the picture on my neighbor’s tree! Exciting.
Here is an example where wildlife law conflicts with everything growing in our yards. From cacti to tomatoes, we plant a myriad of garden species that feed birds, skunks, squirrels and raccoons. Even the city is guilty of planting date palms that feed protected parrots. Nearly every plant that blooms feeds hummingbirds. Maybe the law addresses food stations only and not the plants that produce it? My head hurts now.
I feel your pain, Leonard. That’s why I did research in so many different areas. I was so thankful when Tim sent me the update this morning – but the way things are in today’s world it wouldn’t surprise me if the “bird-seed” patrol came knocking on my garden gate! And as ironic as things are – when I went to Google today the first item on the page was how to make a bird feeder!!!!!
So, just to back up CDFW a bit. It is always preferable for a wildlife species to get its nourishment from natural sources- butterfly weeds for the butterflies, nectar plants for the hummers, sunflowers, thistle and other seed plants for the seed eaters, fish rodents and other small birds for the raptors, good pollen plants for the bees, etc.
Another unintentional consequence of commercial birdseed is the inadvertent introduction of exotic plant species that germinate where they shouldn’t. Sugar water for hummers is debatable. So are peanuts for crows… didn’t you write an article last month about the voraciousness of crows?
Fruit trees, nectar plants and whatever else GROWS in your garden is great and a good contribution to the local fauna (even though fighting crows over the figs or rodents over the tomatoes might not be desired).
With bigger fish to fry, CDFW is not going to come along and cite you for having a backyard bird feeder.
Petsmart, Petco or whomever does not have a clue where their birdseed is being used. Its a legal product. But do the various species in their mix actually occur naturally in the eventual landscape? Chances are, the answer is no. I mean, peanuts grow underground so is that an indigenous source of food for crows in SD?
Rather than drilling down on the laws, why not focus on creating a cool melange of plants that all these local fauna thrive on? Sounds like your garden is perfect for just such a project!