The Widder Curry: ‘Religion Should Not Be Used as Vehicle for ‘Sales’ on a Regular News  Program.’

What is offensive to some may not be offensive to others
By Judi Curry
I realize that we cannot agree with everyone at any time. I realize that businesses must cater to their advertisers in order to stay in business. I also know that in my writings I frequently offend some while others are in total agreement with what I have to say. I also know that I do not have to read, listen to, or watch things that I disagree with, nor do you. But when I am “blind-sided” and put in a position that I object to, I react as I am reacting today.
Not too long ago I watched KUSI news all the time. I even did some reports with “Turko”. Then I discovered that the owners of KUSI and I do not agree politically, and I ceased watching their programs.
I watch MSNBC exclusively for news other than local news, and for local news I have been watching Channel 8, CBS News, primarily because they have a 10:00pm broadcast (played on Channel 6 –CW) and I can watch it and go to sleep early. (If I am up at 11:00pm I vary between Channel 10 and Channel 7.)
But Saturday evening I decided to watch CBS Nightly News at 6:00pm and continued to listen to the local news at 6:30pm. Midway through the program it was time for a commercial. And here is where I am going to offend people, because I was offended by the commercial. What was it, you ask?
Before I explain a little more, let me say that I am not against prayer. When my grandson and his father were quite ill a few months ago I asked several people to pray for them. But prayer is an individual thing, and should not be foisted on people by zealots that think that prayer is the answer to world problems. One does not have to go to Church, or Temple, or … to pray. Prayers can be done anywhere, and at any time. It is a private thing and should be kept that way.
The “commercial” – I guess that is what you would call it, but to me it was more of a “sermon” – was sponsored by the “Billy Graham, Jr., Association.” And this “commercial”- besides telling us that we all should say a specific prayer, which was told to us, – we were also to be blessed “. . . . in the name of Jesus Christ.”
And that is when I became offended. Not everyone is a Christian. Not everyone believes in Jesus Christ. If I wanted to go to Church and pray in the name of Jesus I would do so. To have that come into my home while watching the local news was an affront to me. Is this a sign of things to come? ( I would never buy a pillow from the “Pillow Man” for the same reasons as the Channel 8 situation. Supposedly the “Pillow Man” is selling his pillows until he begins to sell you his religion.)
Religion should not be used as a vehicle for “sales” on a regular news program. If I had known that this was going to be part of the regularly scheduled newscast I would not have watched it. As it is, I will miss many of the anchors and commentators on Channel 8. But I don’t watch the news to be indoctrinated by religious rhetoric. I doubt if that commercial was “free speech” since they paid to have their promo on the air. And again I want to reiterate – I have nothing against prayers – at the right time and at the right place. This was neither.
Judi, I mean no offense but I think you are being very closed minded. First of all I encourage you to follow various news programs that align with your political beliefs along with those that you disagree with. It may help you understand other view points (you can obviously still disagree with them).
Secondly, why shouldn’t a news program air a religious commercial? I’ve seen the Billy Graham one and it is terrible. However, they have the same right to air a commercial as a car company, drug supplier, etc. If I didn’t believe in fast food (thought it was terrible for the health of the country), should I be offended if they have a McDonald’s commercial? What if I don’t believe in irresponsible luxury cars that people buy and cannot afford, should I turn the channel when the Mercedes commercial is aired?
GML – this “sermon” had nothing to do with my political beliefs. It have everything to do with my religious freedom. I do not choose to go to Church because I don’t want to go to Church. I do not watch the news to be lectured about Jesus Christ. I watch the news to find out what is going on in San Diego and its environs. If I want to watch “churchy” things there are plenty of programs that I can watch – or not watch. Your comparing McDonalds to Billy Graham is the old adage – “apples to oranges.”
I have no problem with religious organizations advertising their business. Business the key word, though. When they begin acting like any other business, they should also be *taxed* like a business by dropping their tax-free status.
Interesting. I’ve seen that commercial and I just simply tune it out. What you watch or don’t watch is your business (as you stated) but since you wrote an article I will give my unsolicited opinion. Yeah that commercial is pretty bad but to boycott watching a whole news network seems a bit extreme. Would you feel the same way if they aired a commercial of another religion/spiritual belief?
Also (since you brought it up) the pillow dude. So you would not buy a product from him simply because of his religious belief? I’ve seen his commercials and I don’t recall him ever mentioning his religion. So if he were an observant Buddhist as opposed to an Evangelical Christian would you still boycott is product?
Better listen again to his commercials. He’s touting his pillows until he brings Jesus into it. I do not like to have anyone’s religion thrown at me, and I find it offensive, no matter who it is. If I am watching a program and religion is part of the program there is no hesitation on my part to purchase what they are selling. These are commercials that blindside the listener with their religious beliefs and I find that offensive. Doesn’t matter what the religion is – there is a time and a place for it, and these are neither the time nor the place.
And as far as “boycotting” the channel? Well, if they are “sneaking” religion into their commercials, who knows what they might be bringing in next. It is my choice – along with everyone else – to decide if I want to watch a program and be indoctrinated by their beliefs – or find another program with virtually the same information and not offensive.
Hey Judi, use your mute button and relax some. You’re getting worked up for no reason.