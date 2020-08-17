The Widder Curry: ‘Religion Should Not Be Used as Vehicle for ‘Sales’ on a Regular News Program.’

What is offensive to some may not be offensive to others

By Judi Curry

I realize that we cannot agree with everyone at any time. I realize that businesses must cater to their advertisers in order to stay in business. I also know that in my writings I frequently offend some while others are in total agreement with what I have to say. I also know that I do not have to read, listen to, or watch things that I disagree with, nor do you. But when I am “blind-sided” and put in a position that I object to, I react as I am reacting today.

Not too long ago I watched KUSI news all the time. I even did some reports with “Turko”. Then I discovered that the owners of KUSI and I do not agree politically, and I ceased watching their programs.

I watch MSNBC exclusively for news other than local news, and for local news I have been watching Channel 8, CBS News, primarily because they have a 10:00pm broadcast (played on Channel 6 –CW) and I can watch it and go to sleep early. (If I am up at 11:00pm I vary between Channel 10 and Channel 7.)

But Saturday evening I decided to watch CBS Nightly News at 6:00pm and continued to listen to the local news at 6:30pm. Midway through the program it was time for a commercial. And here is where I am going to offend people, because I was offended by the commercial. What was it, you ask?

Before I explain a little more, let me say that I am not against prayer. When my grandson and his father were quite ill a few months ago I asked several people to pray for them. But prayer is an individual thing, and should not be foisted on people by zealots that think that prayer is the answer to world problems. One does not have to go to Church, or Temple, or … to pray. Prayers can be done anywhere, and at any time. It is a private thing and should be kept that way.

The “commercial” – I guess that is what you would call it, but to me it was more of a “sermon” – was sponsored by the “Billy Graham, Jr., Association.” And this “commercial”- besides telling us that we all should say a specific prayer, which was told to us, – we were also to be blessed “. . . . in the name of Jesus Christ.”

And that is when I became offended. Not everyone is a Christian. Not everyone believes in Jesus Christ. If I wanted to go to Church and pray in the name of Jesus I would do so. To have that come into my home while watching the local news was an affront to me. Is this a sign of things to come? ( I would never buy a pillow from the “Pillow Man” for the same reasons as the Channel 8 situation. Supposedly the “Pillow Man” is selling his pillows until he begins to sell you his religion.)

Religion should not be used as a vehicle for “sales” on a regular news program. If I had known that this was going to be part of the regularly scheduled newscast I would not have watched it. As it is, I will miss many of the anchors and commentators on Channel 8. But I don’t watch the news to be indoctrinated by religious rhetoric. I doubt if that commercial was “free speech” since they paid to have their promo on the air. And again I want to reiterate – I have nothing against prayers – at the right time and at the right place. This was neither.