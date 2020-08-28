Straight-up With a Twist

By Edwin Decker

Dear Ed, recently my band was offered a lot of money to use one of our songs in a commercial for a new energy drink trying to crash the SoCal market. Half the band feels like this would be selling out and the other half say we need money more than we need dignity. Can you break the tie for us?

~The Keyboardist’s Left Hand

Thanks for the email KLH. I don’t think this is necessarily a choice between dollars and dignity. There is a big difference between selling out and simply selling and I do not see anything undignified about licensing a song to sell a product that doesn’t betray the moral sensibilities of the song in question. Now if, say, a vegan activist band sells their protest anthem, “Can’t You Hear the Baby Chickens Weep?” to Foster Farms—that would be selling out.

I’m reminded of when Tom Waits was asked why he doesn’t permit advertisers to license his music. He replied, “Commercials are an unnatural use of my work. . . It’s like having a cow’s udder sewn to the side of my face. Painful and humiliating.”

One of the things I dig about this quote is that he doesn’t denigrate other artists for doing so. He simply points out that it would be a bad fit for him. So yeah, unless you are Tom Waits— or some anti-corporate, anarchist punk outfit with song titles like, “Energy Drinks Are Made From the Piss of Capitalist Pigs”— I think you should go for it.

And by the way, it’s not just money we’re talking about. There is also exposure. Which, yes, leads to money. But having more people listening to, and enjoying, your music is reward unto itself. I’ll never forget the television commercial that introduced me, and a million others, to Nick Drake.

It was a Volkswagen ad in which could be heard the late singer’s drippingly wistful song, “Pink Moon” as a group of friends in a convertible Cabrio meander along a coastal road on a bluey, moonlight drive. No narrator, no dialogue, just gorgeous imagery and motion set to the music of the second-best singer/songwriter of the 20th century. I bought all of Nick Drake’s albums when I saw that. Though, it should be mentioned, not a single Cabrio.

Dear SWAT, I recently started drinking blended drinks and have come to notice that bartenders tend to make them weak. Why do they do this and should I complain? . . . Or maybe I should just stop ordering strawberry daiquiris altogether?

~Anonymous (because I don’t want my friends to know I am secretly drinking strawberry daiquiris)

Dear Anon, I believe that your observation is accurate. Not so much with margaritas, but when it comes to coladas and daiquiris, I have certainly seen many bartenders go light on the booze. In fact, one of the bartenders who trained me told me not to put any alcohol in blended drinks. She said I should just wave the bottle over the blender to give the appearance of a pour. Her reasoning? “People who drink fufu drinks aren’t real drinkers because the sweetness masks the taste of alcohol.”

I believed her at first. I was young and dumb, but had an epiphany not long after. It was during a trip to Rosarito with about 10 friends. We were at a beach cantina that was running a two-dollar Piña Colada special. As I recall, none of us were big on blendeds, but two bucks— even if weak— was a deal we couldn’t pass up.

Well the drinks weren’t weak. They were at least doubles, if not triples (you got to love that Baja pour) and a great and holy buzz was caught by all. I learned three things that day. The first, was that I effing love Piña Coladas and to Hell with anyone who doesn’t count it as a “real” drink. The second was that a customer who orders a sweet, blended drink might very well want it robust. I know my friends and I did. And the fact that sugar masks the taste of alcohol is reason to pour more rum, not less.

That said, you can’t just ask the bartender to, “Make it strong” because all he or she will hear is, “Give me free shit.” My recommendation is to order a double on the first round and drop a hefty tip. It will send the message that you are here to drink– fufu notwithstanding– and that you are happy to pay for extra booze. After that you should be able to order singles and get your fair share of the good stuff. If the bartender short-pours again, consider ordering a different drink, or keep ordering doubles, or leave. Whichever you decide, don’t tip. Any bartender who intentionally stiffs you on the alcohol deserves the favor returned. Yeah, I said it.

Edwin Decker (of Ocean Beach) is not a licensed therapist or psychologist. In fact, his only qualification is the 25-plus years as a bartender listening to the liver-aching of desperados and dipsomaniacs. Heed his advice at your peril.

Send questions to ed@edwindecker.com