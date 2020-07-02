Be a Real Patriot: Stay Home on July 4th

July 4th is America’s day to celebrate our independence and show our patriotism – and usually is a day for Americans to party as hard as we can, with fireworks, with friends, with nature, out on the beach, in the parks.

Until July 4, 2020. This Independence Day is different. It has to be different. This year, to show our patriotism, we’ve got to stay home, away from friends, from fireworks, from beaches and parks – and hang only with household members.

That’s right; to be a real patriot this July 4th, we’ve got to stay home.

The fireworks are cancelled anyhow. And state park parking lots are closed. The bars are closed. Except those who can figure out how to genuinely serve food. And all restaurants must close by 10 pm (unless people are still eating, then by 11 pm).

No Repeat of What Happened on Memorial Day

We must not repeat what happened the last holiday, Memorial Day. It’s now clear that Memorial Day was the beginning of California’s turn from coronavirus success story to cautionary tale. A Los Angeles Times analysis has found that new coronavirus hospitalizations in California began accelerating around June 15 at a rate not seen since early April. LA Times

So, we cannot allow what happened on Memorial Day to be repeated this weekend.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom exempted San Diego County from tighter restrictions placed on 19 counties, and said state beaches can stay open in San Diego County this Fourth of July weekend but their parking lots would be closed to limit overcrowding.

San Diego County leaders and health officials said local beaches wouldn’t close for the Fourth of July but individual cities have control over their beaches. San Diego County Supervisor Greg Cox said San Diegans who visit the beach this weekend should only do so with members of their own household and maintain physical distance from other groups. 7SanDiego

The annual fireworks shows in Ocean Beach, La Jolla, and Pacific Beach (SeaWorld) have all been canceled. Along with the Big Bay Boom – also cancelled.

We’ve been talking about the spikes in COVID-19 cases here and throughout California recently, so no need to repeat it all. Except, perhaps to note, that the protests in support of Black Lives Matter and against systemic racism and police following George Floyd’s death did not cause a significant increase in COVID infections.

This is according to a team of economists who published their findings in a 60-page paper released by the National Bureau of Economic Research; these results are supported by Covid-19 testing data in many populous cities where demonstrations were held. Forbes

Meanwhile, San Diego County health officials are freaked out about what may occur this weekend. High numbers from July 4 and 5 are very likely, they believe, and will put the County on the governor’s watchlist. That could mean immediate compliance with significantly more restrictions – as soon as Monday, July 6.

Gov. Gavin Newsom did order 19 counties on his watch list because of sustained and elevated levels of coronavirus activity to immediately cease all indoor activities at a wide range of locations including restaurants, movie theaters, zoos, museums, card rooms, wineries and tasting rooms. Casinos are in a different category due to their sovereign status of their owners.

How Does a County Get on the Governor’s List?

In order to get on Newsom’s list, a county must cross one or more of six different state early warning thresholds; these are designed to flag places where the novel coronavirus virus appears to be moving from person to person at an increasing rate.

The six red flags measure:

the average number of tests performed,

the number of cases per capita,

the percentage of tests coming pack positive,

increases in COVID hospitalization,

intensive care unit bed occupancy and

mechanical ventilator availability.

Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer, expects San Diego to be on the list by the weekend. Especially if San Diegans force another Memorial Day scenario. “We anticipate by the weekend that we will be on that list as well,” Wooten said.

According to the U-T: “Once on the list, the average must remain elevated for an additional three consecutive days before a county is forced to comply. County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said compliance would likely be required, if the numbers do not change, just as the July Fourth weekend ends.”

San Diego red flags – or bells – or whatever you want to call them were going off or flapping on Tuesday, June 30, when the region had more than 100 confirmed COVID cases per 100,000 residents as measured over a rolling 14-day period. The number remained at 105 in Wednesday’s daily report, and Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer, said she does not expect the figure to drop below 100 soon enough to avoid making the governor’s restrictions list.

Fletcher said: “On July 6, we would be forced to take the enforcement action which means three weeks pause on indoor activities for the entities mentioned in the governor’s orders.”

From SDU-T:

The county announced a total of 474 new cases Wednesday, once again verging toward the 500 mark just one day after posting a lower total of 317. The local 14-day rolling average of positive COVID tests sits at 4.5 percent, still significantly lower than the 6 percent statewide positive rate that the governor announced during his midday news conference Wednesday. Seven additional COVID-related deaths were announced, bring the local total to 372.

The number of COVID cases being treated in local hospital beds showed a bit of positivity Wednesday, falling from 493 to 453. However, the number was still nearly 100 hospitalizations higher than it was just one week earlier.

Though the county has said that restaurants and bars, along with gatherings in private homes, are the most likely locations to cause COVID outbreaks in the community, there is anecdotal evidence that these establishments have been, by and large, running tight ships.

The sunshine patriots will flock to the beaches this weekend. But the true ones, those who wish to help their fellow Americans keep well and healthy, will stay home – and if they go out, wear masks, practice social and physical distancing, only hang with household members and WEAR MASKS.