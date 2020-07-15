City Webinar on ‘Complete Communities’ – Thursday, July 16; Registration Required

The City of San Diego is holding a webinar on Mayor Faulconer’s “Complete Communities” plan and everyone is invited. It will be from 6 to 8 pm on Thursday, July 16. Prior registration is required. (Links below.)

It’s important for the citizenry to be informed on Faulconer’s initiative and what it’s all about. Please get involved, check it out and check out the criticism.

For background, see these posts about Complete Communities:

by Vice-chair of OB Planning Board Kevin Hastings;

by Norma Damashek, veteran San Diego politics observer;

by Andrew Keatts, reporter at Voice of San Diego; and

its rejection by the Community Planning Committee.

Here’s the City’s invite (see links to separate sections of the plan) and its simply sparkling language describing the plan:

Please join the City of San Diego and the Institute for Local Government on Thursday, July 16th from 6:00 – 8:00 PM for a webinar on the City of San Diego’s Complete Communities Initiatives

The City of San Diego is delivering on its vision of creating equitable, healthy and sustainable neighborhoods that are diverse, walkable, connected, safe and inclusive. This webinar will focus on three important Complete Communities initiatives; Mobility Choices, Housing Solutions, and Play Everywhere. The City will provide information about each major initiative, the goals they aim to achieve, and how these align with the City’s planning strategies and climate and equity goals. There will be opportunities throughout the webinar to provide feedback.

Registration is required.

Please visit. https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7808526379942142476

We look forward to your participation!

