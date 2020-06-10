Why I Preach to the Choir

by Ernie McCray

It’s been said

that I preach to the choir

and I pretty much do

day after day,

hour after hour

as the choir

is composed of

my allies,

those who hear

and understand my cries,

eager to eradicate

our country’s

original and everlasting sin:

racism.

Besides who else am I to

preach to other than them?

Yahoos in Klan robes?

Homophobes?

MAGA folks

who bow to a cretin

who,

in the middle of social unrest,

tweets “wolf tickets” about when

the looting begins

the shooting begins

and threatens

to bring

the army

and the marines in

to break up

peaceful gatherings

and suffocate

free speech

as in our grief,

we chant “I can’t breathe?”

So called Christians

who see this horrible man,

posing with holy scriptures

in his hand

like a God-fearing man,

when all he fears

is anyone

or anything

who doesn’t

snap to or bow

to his command?

Justices on the highest court in the land

who declare

that some

of the Voting Rights Act

no longer applies

as though

my folks’

voting rights are no longer denied?

Cops and citizens who harass

black folks, minding their business,

running

or jogging

or strolling

or driving

or walking “Fido”

down the street while black,

or mothers who yell

at teenagers

who swim while black

or freak out and call 9-1-1

on someone just because

they’re black?

Bystanders who see such

and keep their mouths shut,

condoning such

without as much

as a “What?”

White supremacists

packing heat

pissed off,

beyond belief,

waving Old Glory

and the “rebel” flag

because they can’t get a manicure,

pedicure, perm,

or a haircut?

Fox News nuts?

No, I’m going

with the choir,

with those who

share my life’s desires

and like me rise

at or after each day’s sunrise

with their “eyes on the prize”:

liberty and justice for all –

with their voices raised high,

hurtling

with the force of rockets

and comets

to the outer reaches of the sky,

becoming more in tune

and synchronized,

shining a light of hope

through the madness

and the darkness

that has for far too long

burdened all of humankind.

And it’s happening

at just the right time.

Oh, I love the choir

In these desperate hours.