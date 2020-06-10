Why I Preach to the Choir

by Ernie McCray
It’s been said
that I preach to the choir
and I pretty much do
day after day,
hour after hour
as the choir
is composed of
my allies,
those who hear
and understand my cries,
eager to eradicate
our country’s
original and everlasting sin:
racism.
Besides who else am I to
preach to other than them?
Yahoos in Klan robes?
Homophobes?
MAGA folks
who bow to a cretin
who,
in the middle of social unrest,
tweets “wolf tickets” about when
the looting begins
the shooting begins
and threatens
to bring
the army
and the marines in
to break up
peaceful gatherings
and suffocate
free speech
as in our grief,
we chant “I can’t breathe?”
So called Christians
who see this horrible man,
posing with holy scriptures
in his hand
like a God-fearing man,
when all he fears
is anyone
or anything
who doesn’t
snap to or bow
to his command?
Justices on the highest court in the land
who declare
that some
of the Voting Rights Act
no longer applies
as though
my folks’
voting rights are no longer denied?
Cops and citizens who harass
black folks, minding their business,
running
or jogging
or strolling
or driving
or walking “Fido”
down the street while black,
or mothers who yell
at teenagers
who swim while black
or freak out and call 9-1-1
on someone just because
they’re black?
Bystanders who see such
and keep their mouths shut,
condoning such
without as much
as a “What?”
White supremacists
packing heat
pissed off,
beyond belief,
waving Old Glory
and the “rebel” flag
because they can’t get a manicure,
pedicure, perm,
or a haircut?
Fox News nuts?
No, I’m going
with the choir,
with those who
share my life’s desires
and like me rise
at or after each day’s sunrise
with their “eyes on the prize”:
liberty and justice for all –
with their voices raised high,
hurtling
with the force of rockets
and comets
to the outer reaches of the sky,
becoming more in tune
and synchronized,
shining a light of hope
through the madness
and the darkness
that has for far too long
burdened all of humankind.
And it’s happening
at just the right time.
Oh, I love the choir
In these desperate hours.
{ 1 comment… read it below or add one }
Gosh, Ernie, I just love your stuff! It uplifts me every time I read a piece. May I always be a part of your choir. Write on, and thank you. :-)