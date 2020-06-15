Trump’s Health an Issue? Remember, You Read It Here First

By Colleen O’Connor

Super-forecasters study data, science, trends, history, social and economic conditions to foretell the future. Not really astrologers, but seers of a kind. You can do this yourself.

Just pay attention to the news and details around you. Then ask yourself what will be the most tumultuous and consequential event this summer and fall? Probably, the general election which will control the future of this country and many others.

What will be the defining issue? The impeachment? The protests? The stock market? Taxes, tapes, or “terrific” pardons? Possible.

Probably not, “the economy, stupid;” nor the COVID-19 second wave; a bad hurricane season; fires; floods, or even riots.

Arguably, the single most upending, calamitous, and dangerous condition during this election season could also be President Trump’s precarious health.

Seriously. The most recent incidence at his West Point virtual graduation ceremony was not his stilted reading from a teleprompter (that is common); nor his somewhat slurred pronunciation and out of tempo fist-bump in speaking of General MacArthur; but his inability to even lift a glass of water to his lips.

Watch the video on YouTube. It was an effort for the President of the United States to take a simple sip of water. He couldn’t do it one-handed. This sip (seen ‘round the world) stalled and needed his left hand to help tilt the glass of water successfully to his Trump’s lips.

Then, add a little more eyebrow-raising view of his exit-walk down a low-incline ramp that was unsteady at best.

Taken by themselves, these two recent encounters might pass unnoticed, but their other instances give rise to serious questions about Trump’s real health condition.

His struggling with the lyrics to God Bless America. His childlike-behavior at a Super Bowl Party, swinging hands and moving chairs during the national anthem. And his recent unstable swaying at Arlington memorial.

Think back to Pelosi’s remark after February’s State of the Union address. (She who is privy to highly classified intelligence and every politically sensitive nugget in the universe).

“He seemed sedated.”

Add on her comment that his speech, “had no contact with reality whatsoever;” that she worries about his health (taking hydroxychloroquine during the COVID-19 epidemic), because he is “morbidly obese” and thus, vulnerable. Then there is her insistence that she “prays for him and for the country” every night.

Some of this could be just “giving him a dose of his own medicine,” as she admits, but then there are other medical problems. His medication list (that is admitted to) includes statins for high cholesterol; daily aspirin for stroke prevention; Ambien for travel; Propecia for hair growth; and an antibiotic for rosacea.

Then there was Trump’s “mysterious, unscheduled Saturday visit” to Walter Reed hospital, several months ahead of his regular scheduled exam.

The White House explanation: Trump was “taking advantage of a free weekend” to “begin portions of his routine annual physical exam” early. Just needed some blood tests.

Odd that, given that Trump already had his annual exam in February and blood tests can be quickly done at the White House.

Then there are those “Apprentice Tapes,” currently in a courthouse black hole of multiple appeals. Comedian, Tom Arnold, insists they contain video evidence of Trump’s addiction to Adderall for ADHD.

“Adderall is a brain stimulant. In therapeutic doses its side effects can include increased blood pressure and heart rate, as well as trouble sleeping. Serious side effects of Adderall abuse include insomnia, mood swings, panic attacks, chest pain, sexual dysfunction, and even sudden cardiac death, according to a summary by the American Addiction Centers.”

Pretend you are a “super forecaster.” Imagine the worst. Trump has a stroke. Pence is “acting” President. Then what? Are all those pardons on hold? Flynn, Manafort, and Roger Stone.

The enablers? What happens to Barr, Pompeo, Ivanka and Jared, and Miller and DeVos?

Look again at the newly-minted Melania (her image refurbished in a new book, The Art of Her Deal). Melania renegotiated her pre-nuptial as a precondition to leaving New York for D.C. Part of the change “to make certain that Barron Trump, 14, would have a proper inheritance and a place in the Trump Organization; his dual American and Slovenian citizenship would allow him to work in Europe.”

Some did see that coming? Remember the hand slaps; the refusal to hold hands coming down Air-Force One? The freeze-face stares?

Could she duplicate the unseen power of President Woodrow Wilson’s second wife, during his incapacitation from a stroke, which left him bedridden and partially paralyzed?

Edith Wilson, nestled at his bedside, pre-screened and pre-approved all entries and entreaties regarding matters of state. While dispatching most business to the appropriate agencies, she virtually ran the Executive branch of government, for the remainder of Wilson’s second term.

It was a “stewardship,” as she labeled it, adding that the “doctors suggested it.” Others claim that Edith, who read all the dispatches, was privy to classified material, and attended Cabinet meetings, “was, essentially, the nation’s chief executive until her husband’s second term concluded in March of 1921.”

She did so quietly and so thoroughly that public knowledge of the serious decline in the health of the bedridden President was muted.

Will history repeat itself? Just a possible super-forecast. Pay attention.

Remember, you read it here first.