To Be or Not to Be VP: Harris or Warren? That Is the Question

By Colleen O’Connor

Unless Biden is clueless, one of these two female Senators will be his pick to be the Vice-Presidential nominee; Kamala Harris or Elizabeth Warren.

Neither one is needed to carry their respective state. California and Massachusetts are reliably Democratic. Forget the need to campaign in either state, except for cash, down ticket teams and some press.

Both of these women bring something to the campaign that Biden lacks. Plans, experience, enthusiasm, heritage, and a big cheer from multi-generations of all women (Republican and Democrat) heretofore left out of the highest ranks of U.S. politics.

Both of these women also make no secret of their desire to be selected for a ticket that just might win.

Then, the debate starts. Choose. Harris or Warren? Why? We need both.

Should the COVID-19 crisis bury Trump and the Republicans (as now seems predestined) the next question is how to repair the damage. And precisely what kind of damage are we seeing?

Obviously, the health care disaster needs fixing asap. Neither of these two women are experts in that field. Leave it to Dr. Fauci. Vaccines, PPE, more health care providers, insurance issues, and hospital facilities need scientists, the entire medical profession, and first responders’ knowledge.

Leave that to others.

Biden needs only to stay in his basement and let Trump defeat himself. But, his V.P. choice will need to generate enthusiasm; ideas; and a presence that convinces voters that she is capable of being President of the United States at a moment’s notice.

Trump’s new put-down for Biden has shifted from “Sleepy Joe” to “Senile Joe.” Get ready for an ugly summer. Which woman can withstand the insults and threats?

Leave that to the campaign.

Now, think about the serious criminal conduct and obvious disregard for law and massive pile up of cases clogged in U.S. courts. Trump’s multiple charges-in-waiting from the Southern District of New York; his ally’s multiple indictments; and all looking for dismissals or pardons.

Those speak to Harris’ strengths.

Yet, the economic consequences now buckling banks, boardrooms, businesses and entire American cities, speak to Warren’s history as a consumer advocate and Harvard profession of corporate law.

She grasps the arcane consumer and banking regulations the Trump administration has eliminated and/or ignored regarding businesses, taxes, loans, and debts. Plus, she has plans, real plans, lots of specific plans to quickly address the economic fallout.

And that looming economic nightmare may be worse than the actual COVID-19 pandemic.

See where there is headed? The country needs both women. Harris for her prosecutorial and legal skills as former Attorney General of California to hold Trump legally accountable. Warren for her economic savvy, consumer protection acumen, and appeal to the young, Bernie fan base.

Difficult task. Difficult choice.

Simple answer. Whichever woman wins the nod to be or not to be the Democrat’s VP choice, s the other should be named to the relevant Cabinet choice simultaneously.

For example, should Warren be the pick (as the economy craters and plans must be formulated and executed asap); then Harris should be named Attorney General of the U.S. to chase all the Trumpian scoundrels as relentlessly as Barr has exonerated them.

Should Harris get the nod then Warren should be named Secretary of the Treasury.

No time to waste.

Wouldn’t be a bad idea to name all the members of his Cabinet right after the “remote” convention. Then unleash all of the talent on the Democrat’s deep bench to fan across the airwaves and the country (if safe) and demonstrate what adult governance would look and act like.

No more “acting” the part in front of props and symbols. Real governance. Real soon. Just vote for the team.

Also, get ready for a defeated Trump to begin pardoning more convicted felons; Roger Stone, Michael Flynn, his staff, AG Barr, etc.). All this may begin before the electorate even casts votes.

Then watch for possible pre-emptive pardons for Ivanka, Jared, Trump himself, and the other corrupt financial co-conspirators yet to be unmasked. Those involved in the Trump organization’s tax dodges; the inaugural committee fundraising; the Russian influence scandals, the Deutsch bank scandals, etc.

To Be or Not to Be? That is the Question. But, we need both Warren and Harris.

And Pelosi, and Ginsburg, and Sotomayor, and Kagan, and every other woman and man capable of comprehending the serious dangers to our democracy that lie ahead.

“All hands on deck” is not a movie line anymore.