Next OB Planning Board Meeting Is Wed., July 1 via Cisco Webex – Pre-Registration Required

The next OB Planning Board meeting is Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 6pm

This meeting will be held via Cisco Webex. You can register for the meeting here. Please allow a few days for your registration to be accepted. Once you are accepted a link will be sent to your email that will access the meeting.

If you would like to speak during non agenda public comment or during one of the Action items, please email obplanningboard@gmail.com

There are two projects to be reviewed; 4775 Pescadero and 4614 Cape May. The Pescadero project received a unanimous vote from the Project Review Committee for approval – the full Board still has to vote on it. However, the Cape May project was sent to the full board without a recommendation for some reason.

Click here to view proposed motorcycle parking

Here is the official agenda: