San Diego COVID Numbers for Today – June 30

Here are the daily charts produced by the San Diego Union-Tribune on San Diego County’s latest COVID-19 numbers. These figures are good as of June 29, 2020.

In the first graph, notice the “Daily positivity rate” of an astounding 7.21%. Also notice the upward-moving curve of daily positive cases.

In the second chart below, the numbers of positive cases by day are skyrocketing. Look at where San Diego County was at the end of May – Memorial Day weekend. It was up and down but appeared to be flattening out. A month later, look where we’re at. Are the doctors and experts right? Did it all start with the Memorial Day whammy?