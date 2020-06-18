Public Health Official: San Diego County Close to Trigger that Could Force Modification to Loosening of Restrictions

San Diego County’s Public Health Officer Wilma Wooten at a Wednesday press briefing reported that three new community outbreaks now bring the total to six within one week. That is just one away from the number that could trigger the county to modify its loosening of restrictions that have occurred recently away from closures due to the pandemic.

If the trigger is reached, county health officials could reverse or halt the reopening of local businesses, parks, etc.

Of the six outbreaks, Wooten said, only two are in restaurants; one is a private residence and the others are in businesses of various types.

So what is a “community outbreak”? It is defined as three or more confirmed cases from different households contracted in the same location. Outbreaks in nursing homes and other congregate living facilities are not applied to the trigger total.

Wooten has staff that goes out to the businesses to conduct inspections for prevention and control to make sure that parameters are in place, which include hygiene, sanitation, physical distancing, facial coverings and screenings for temperature and symptoms.

There are 13 items that County officials have committed to monitoring that could trigger a change to restrictions on businesses and activities that were put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Items include:

increases in new confirmed cases

hospital bed occupancy, and most require more than one to occur before modifications to county orders are triggered.

Community outbreaks – considered serious

the supply of personal protection equipment – considered serious

the number of patients in intensive care – considered serious;

With the more serious triggers, reaching any one could result in modifying county orders.

During Wednesday’s press briefing, Wooten was asked if she had heard about an outbreak involving 10 new cases from a party of 30 people – she hadn’t. This could be the seventh community outbreak.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher – also at the briefing – said San Diego County rates are promising results, compared with other counties in the state. For instance, Fletcher said the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county has remained relatively flat over the past few weeks.

In comparison:

Contra Costa County had seen a 13 percent increase in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 over the past few days

Kings County had an 18 percent increase,

Santa Barbara County a 27 percent increase,

San Joaquin County a 12 percent increase

Stanislaus County a 42 percent increase.

Ventura County had a 75 percent hospitalization increase over the past week

Orange County had a 76 percent increase in patients in intensive care over the past six weeks.

From the San Diego Union-Tribune:

Fletcher said San Diego County reported 124 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, or about 2 percent of the 6,782 tests reported that day. The county has reported an average of about 2.9 percent positive cases among all tests over the past two weeks.

Wooten reported four new COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday, bringing the countywide total to 327. The 124 new cases reported Wednesday brought the total number of confirmed cases to 9,854.